NHL Monday best bets: Blues to get early jump on Coyotes

Under: 6.5 (-128) *Watch NHL Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) After a hot four-game win streak, the Lightning have been struck by two losses in a row, as they got dropped by the Montreal Canadiens last Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss and then again at home by the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday, 6-2. The Bolts can pick up the pieces this Wednesday night against a team they have already victimized twice this season. Tampa Bay defeated the Capitals on the road in October, 2-1, and then again in November at home, 3-2. Those are two tight contests the Lightning survived thanks in large part to the admirable job of their goaltender, Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is still one of the best in the business. In those two meetings with the Caps, Vasilevskiy made 63 saves off the 66 shots he faced.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO