SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — An approaching storm front continued to intensify Sunday morning, drawing from a humid plume of tropical moisture streaming northward from Hawaii, taking aim at the Santa Cruz Mountains and Monterey County, triggering flash flood warnings for the Colorado and Dolan Fire burn scars along the Big Sur coast. The warnings go into effect at 7 p.m. Sunday and are in effect until 6 a.m. Monday when the brunt of the storm is expected to roll through the region. “There is good agreement in bringing the surface low onshore along the Central Coast,” the weather service said. “As...

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO