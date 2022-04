BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just like fitted carpets, area rugs need regular vacuuming to keep them free from loose dirt and debris, but every now and then, they need more serious deep cleaning. If you’re wondering how to clean an area rug, the good news is that you don’t need a carpet cleaning machine — you can do it by hand.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO