Nebraska, IN

Watch now: Scott Frost previews Spring Game, gives Husker updates

The Exponent
The Exponent
 1 day ago
Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost gives updates on players and more ahead of Saturday's Spring Game on Monday, April 4, 2022.

ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

