Long-standing MSU hockey fundraiser is back

It may be spring, but it’s always hockey season in North Dakota — and a crowd favorite fundraiser is back at the Maysa Arena this weekend.

The recreational hockey tournament is hosted by the Minot State University Men and Women’s hockey teams to help with operating costs for the next season.

Teams from all over North Dakota and even Western Canada come to Minot to participate.

This tournament has been a long-standing tradition for the hockey program for more than 15 years.

“A lot of alumni come through and meet a lot of new people that become supporters of our program. We announced it maybe 30 days ago and we have 16 teams this weekend. So that’s pretty cool to see a lot of new faces and see a lot of similar old ones,” said Head Coach Wyatt Waselenlenchuk.

Concessions will be available and admission is free to the public.

The tournament lasts all weekend ending with the championship game on Sunday.

