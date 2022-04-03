ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Long-standing MSU hockey fundraiser is back

By Kyara Brown
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AsXl9_0ez5DNPe00

It may be spring, but it’s always hockey season in North Dakota — and a crowd favorite fundraiser is back at the Maysa Arena this weekend.

The recreational hockey tournament is hosted by the Minot State University Men and Women’s hockey teams to help with operating costs for the next season.

Teams from all over North Dakota and even Western Canada come to Minot to participate.

This tournament has been a long-standing tradition for the hockey program for more than 15 years.

“A lot of alumni come through and meet a lot of new people that become supporters of our program. We announced it maybe 30 days ago and we have 16 teams this weekend. So that’s pretty cool to see a lot of new faces and see a lot of similar old ones,” said Head Coach Wyatt Waselenlenchuk.

Concessions will be available and admission is free to the public.

The tournament lasts all weekend ending with the championship game on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Track and Field: Century leads the way at girls indoor meet at UMary

As the sleet fell outside, half of the WDA girls were in action on the track at UMary, building up towards the start of the outdoor season that is starting soon. WDA Bismarck Indoor Meet:1. Century Patriots – 155.502. Jamestown Blue Jays – 85.673. Legacy Sabers – 83.334. Bismarck Demons – 76.505. Mandan Braves – […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Track and Field: Century seeing talent emerge in the distance events

The Century Boys are continuing to build depth to a team that is already loaded with talent but are hoping to see better results in the distance events. Led by senior Griffin House, the long-distance runs have been the most competitive at meets over the last few years, and shouldn’t slow down even with the […]
SPORTS
KX News

Dickinson woman celebrates 106th birthday with family

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — A Dickinson woman attributes her longevity to a healthy lifestyle and keeping busy. Helma Lein celebrated birthday number 106 with family and friends at her retirement home this week. Lein says she enjoys crafts and writing. Lein was born on a farm in Grant County in 1916. She says her mother […]
DICKINSON, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Sports
Minot, ND
Society
KX News

North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota tribal nation has officially assumed ownership of mineral rights under the Missouri River, snatching the title back from the state in a dispute that has gone on for more than two centuries. The Bureau of Indian Affairs filed notice in federal court on Monday that it recorded title […]
MANDAN, ND
WILX-TV

Camp Kesem MSU excited to host in-person fundraiser and summer camp

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Camp Kesem, driven by college students, is a nationwide nonprofit that supports children whose parents have or have had cancer with free year-round services. Michigan State University has their very own chapter who are not only super excited to host in-person camp this year, but...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Hockey#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Baseball: Legacy sweeps St. Mary’s in Monday doubleheader

The defending WDA Champions hit the field for the first time this season on Monday. Legacy took on the St. Mary’s Saints in a rare Monday afternoon doubleheader. WDA Scores:St. Mary’s (3), Legacy (7)St. Mary’s (1), Legacy (11)Dickinson (16), Watford City (0)Dickinson (11), Watford City (1)
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Tennis: UMary falls at home to Southwest Minnesota State

The University of Mary tennis team returned home on Sunday for its second match in as many days. It marked just the second, and final, home match of the season for the Marauders. UMary jumped out to an early lead on the doubles side, but ultimately fell 4-3 to the Mustangs.
BISMARCK, ND
FOX 21 Online

Star of the North Maternity Home Brings Salmon Fundraiser Back

DULUTH, Minn. — Star of The North Maternity Home in Duluth held its annual salmon dinner Friday night after a few years off due to Covid. The goal for this dinner was to raise at least $6,000 dollars. Star of the North Maternity Home provides a safe haven for...
DULUTH, MN
KX News

The Celebration of Life for Michael Shane

This weekend, Shane’s family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Michael Shane. Last week we reported on a shooting that lead to the death of 22-year-old Michael Shane in Bismarck. Mike Shane, Michael’s father says their family misses him so much, because he was everything to the family, especially to his little girls. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Hockey: Bobcats keep playoff hopes alive with home win

The Bismarck Bobcats are still in the hunt for the playoffs after picking up a home win over Aberdeen on Saturday night. Going into Saturday’s tilt the Bobcats needed to win out in its last five games for a chance at the playoffs. Their offense kept them in it on Saturday, sparked by three first […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot man arrested after fleeing police and endangering female victim

The Minot Police Department is reporting that they have arrested a 34-year-old man from Minot, Darrell Schiff, after an off-duty officer witnessed a female being dragged by a vehicle driven by Schiff, and then fleeing from a traffic stop on April 1. According to Minot police, at around 6:53 p.m., an off-duty officer witnessed the […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Track and Field: Rugby girls win at CNDC indoor meet

Friday, 22 teams came to the Minot State Dome to compete in the CNDC Indoor meet. For the boy’s 55-meter dash Beulah’s Kevin Gilmore would finish in first place overall with a time of 6.55. And on the girl’s side of the 55-meter dash, New Rockford’s Kelsie Belquist would finish in first place overall with […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Food, gas, other products jump 6% in February, the highest rise since 1982

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.4% in February compared with a year ago, with sharply higher prices for food, gasoline and other necessities squeezing Americans’ finances. The figure reported Thursday by the Commerce Department was the largest year-over-year rise since January 1982. Excluding volatile prices […]
BUSINESS
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy