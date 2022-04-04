ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Dierks Bentley’s 7 Peaks Festival Is Returning, But in a New Location

By Jess
The Boot
The Boot
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival will return in 2022 for a third run. This year's event will take place Labor Day Weekend (Sep. 2-4) in a new location, San Luis Valley, Colo. Bentley made the announcement on Monday (April 4) alongside his...

