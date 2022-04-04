Mainers Share Their First Live Concert Experiences

Netflix announced they're cracking down on account sharing. It's a threat we've heard forever - do the crime of sharing your Netflix account/password, pay the time of either being hit with some kind of fine or even going as far as being banned from Netflix. So far, it's all seemed like either empty threats or rumors. But according to what Netflix itself said just two weeks ago, we could be in for a rude awakening very soon.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO