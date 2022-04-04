ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

March marriages

By Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 2 days ago

Melvin Patrick Rostad and Wanda E. Rostad....

leaderadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

‘Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage’

In her new book, “Ask Polly” advice columnist Heather Havrilesky shares the details of her relationship with her husband while illuminating what ‘modern marriage’ really looks like. She’s not afraid to talk about the aggravations, conflicts and harsh compromises that often result from marriage, and she’s recently gotten some heat for calling her husband a “smelly heap of laundry”, among other nicknames. But, throughout all the stumbles and tough times, Havrilesky still insists marriage can be glorious. And, if we can learn to overlook the small stuff, we’re not so crazy to dedicate our entire lives to one person. She joins us to discuss her new book, Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
heatworld

Cameron Diaz: baby no.2 at 50

When Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix, they declared their family to be “complete”. But two years later, insiders say the couple are getting broody again. In fact, they’re already talking about lining up a surrogate in time for the actress’ milestone 50th birthday in August.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Looks Like One Of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Season 5 Couples Has Gotten Married

Warning! The following potentially contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5. Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has made a lot of headlines in its fifth season, though mainly because of the actions scandalous actions of its scandalous cast. Fortunately, this latest headline has nothing to do with accusations of racism or Ben Rathbun’s recent arrest. As a matter of fact, it's potentially positive news. It appears that one of the season's couples might’ve gotten married, and there’s legitimate evidence to support that notion. It seems congratulations are in order for Memphis Smith and Hamza Mokni, as the two reportedly have documents that indicate that they've tied the knot.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages
The Independent

Husband sparks debate about marriage after sharing angry message from wife about coffee maker: ‘Feel her pain’

A man has sparked a debate about marriage after sharing a video of Siri reading his wife’s angry text message about the coffee machine through his car’s speaker.Will Harrigan, from New Jersey, who goes by the username @willharrigan on TikTok, shared the video to the platform on Saturday, where it has resonated with some married individuals, while others have expressed concerns over the couple’s relationship.In the clip, which he captioned: “If you’re considering getting married or moving your coffee machine… DON’T,” Siri reads a message from Harrigan’s wife Ang, who can be heard angrily criticising him for moving the coffee...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Wynn

Majority of Couples Unprepared for Relationship Disenchantment

In the beginning stages of a relationship, it is easy to have the mindset that things are going to end up with “happily ever after.”. After all, you and your partner are usually putting on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things are always going to be…. perfect.
munaluchi

Glamorous Seaside Wedding in Newport, Rhode Island

Rosy & Peter’s glamorous seaside wedding has an emotional first-look, stunning backdrops, and lots of dancing!. The couple’s oceanside nuptials took place in Newport, Rhode Island at the elegant and contemporary venue: the Belle Mer. Decorated with white flowers, a glass archway, and a white isle runner, the pair said “I-do” surrounded by their closest friends and family. A night of dancing, laughter, and love ensued. They couldn’t imagine a more perfect day!
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
WandaVision
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
Lake County Leader

Birth Announcements

Recent birth announcements for Lake County. Myla Allie Marie Gaustad was born March 18, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Her parents are Wrangler and Shaylee of Charlo. Her paternal grandparents are Gari and Lori Gaustad of Charlo. Her maternal grandparents are Branin and Shara Petersen of Kalispell. Myla joins a sibling, Willa.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
The Guardian

Top 10 difficult marriages in fiction

‘Married in haste, we may repent at leisure.” This piece of cynicism from William Congreve’s play The Old Bachelor (1693) has since become proverbial. Not least, because it’s true. Just think of one marriage you actively envy. Go on. I dare you. Got one? Thought not. Reading...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Natasha Baker and husband Marc Jaconelli share their stunning wedding photos

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, six-time Paralympic dressage champion Natasha Baker has spoken for the first time about her wedding to Marc Jaconelli. "It was the best day of our lives," Natasha told HELLO! as the couple shared their wedding album exclusively with the magazine. "Natasha would win a gold medal in wedding planning," added her new husband, business owner Marc.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Ultimatum viewers left stunned by marriage proposal in episode three: ‘Red flags man’

As fans watch the first eight episodes of the new Netflix series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, a proposal from one of the contestants, Nate, has sparking a debate on social media.In the new dating series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, six couples are facing an ultimatum, with one person in each relationship wanting to get married while the other doesn’t. Before tying the knot, they’re given the opportunity to date and live with other people. At the end of the experiment, they then decide if they want to marry the person they initially came onto the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy