March marriages

In her new book, “Ask Polly” advice columnist Heather Havrilesky shares the details of her relationship with her husband while illuminating what ‘modern marriage’ really looks like. She’s not afraid to talk about the aggravations, conflicts and harsh compromises that often result from marriage, and she’s recently gotten some heat for calling her husband a “smelly heap of laundry”, among other nicknames. But, throughout all the stumbles and tough times, Havrilesky still insists marriage can be glorious. And, if we can learn to overlook the small stuff, we’re not so crazy to dedicate our entire lives to one person. She joins us to discuss her new book, Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage.
