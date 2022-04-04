ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Southwest Georgia schools display robotic talents at Albany tournament

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27aCF7_0ez4wMzl00
Several area schools showed off their robotic prowess at the FIRST Robotics Peachtree Qualifier tournament here over the weekend, with at least one assured of a spot in the state tournament this week in Macon. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Several area schools showed off their robotic prowess at the FIRST Robotics Peachtree Qualifier tournament here over the weekend, with at least one assured of a spot in the state tournament this week in Macon.

The Commodore Conyers College and Career (4C) Academy came away with the Engineering Innovation Award, which in and of itself gave the 6919 Commodores a place at the state meet. The team also was a member of the alliance, along with the Mill Creek Steel Talons and Atlanta International School IHOT teams that won the finals in match play at the Albany Civic Center. The Commodores also were members of the winning alliance in their other qualifying tournament event in Columbus.

“The Westover (Comprehensive High School) 5828 team made it to the semifinals,” said Rob Collins, founder and CEO of Albany-based NEOS cybersecurity and IT support company and organizer for the Peachtree Qualifier tournament held over the weekend. “They have a great coach, Corey Moore, who has done an excellent job with them. The Deerfield-Windsor Giga Knights are ranked 25th in the state.”

The Entrepreneurship Award, one of the 15 judged awards given for the tournament, went to the Worth County High School iRambots team. Rounding out the local teams at the Albany tournament hosted by Procter & Gamble were the Lee County High School Trobots.

While 4C is assured of a spot at state, there is a possibility that some of the other local teams could get a berth, Collins said. The number of spots for the state tournament has been pared back this year due to COVID-19.

But at least the teams were back in action after two years when the pandemic caused cancellation of the four district qualifying tournaments held around the state.

Local schools have been successful in fielding teams and on the field of play, and are showing they can be competitive with big schools in the Atlanta area, Collins said.

“When we started the program, we were not competitive,” he said. “But when we added 4C and their shop/build (facility) came on board, it made a difference.”

The Albany college and career academy, which started operations five years ago, provides a shop area and field facilities that are used by schools in Dougherty and other surrounding counties.

“Local teams have become competitive with all of the teams in the state,” Collins said.

He invited schools looking to get into robotics to contact him at robert.collins@leverageNEOS,com.

“I’d be glad to help if there’s anyone out there who would like to do this for their school or 4-H camp or their Boy Scouts,” he said. “We really need to ramp up skills for our work force.”

All of the Dougherty County School System’s schools now field robotics teams, starting with Lego robotics in elementary school. That provides a pipeline of students who will advance to the FIRST Robotics teams that compete at the high school level, Collins said.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald

5K+

Followers

290

Posts

895K+

Views

Follow The Albany Herald and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WALB 10

City wants better signage for Albany school speed zones

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want better signage to alert drivers when they cross into a school speed zone. Currently, the city has over $700,000 in fines collected from school zone speeders. City leaders want to use this funding towards better signage. Coming up on WALB News 10 at...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Area YMCA celebrates Georgia Ag Week

ALBANY — The Albany Area YMCA, in conjunction with the Dougherty County Farm Bureau, is celebrating Georgia Ag Week March 21-25. During the week, YMCA after-school participants will be exposed to hands-on agricultural demonstrations, including planting of marigolds and zucchini by the youths, and the official start to the YMCA community garden planting season.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Albany, GA
City
Columbus, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Newnan Times-Herald

Former Newnan High standout to appear with Globetrotters Wednesday

Cherelle “Torch” George, a 2003 graduate of Newnan High School, will appear with the Harlem Globetrotters at the University of West Georgia on Wednesday. She’d been obsessed with basketball for years by the time her family moved from Pennsylvania to Newnan when she was a middle-schooler, and she eventually scored more than 1,000 points for the Lady Cougars during her junior and senior seasons.
NEWNAN, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia says ‘no’ to mask mandates in schools

Georgia school officials will not be allowed to require a student to wear a mask if his or her parents object under legislation that gained final passage in the state House of Representatives Friday. The bill, which cleared the Republican-controlled chamber 93-52 along party lines, was introduced on behalf of...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Southwest Georgia#High School#Elementary School#Conyers College#The Albany Civic Center#Commodores#Neos#Irambots#Procter Gamble#Trobots
KWTX

Local high school student film chosen for South by Southwest

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Not many people can say they’ve had a film chosen for South by Southwest, but one local high schooler is adding her name to the list. Felicity Anderson is a senior at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, but she’s also a filmmaker, and her short film, “Before” was chosen for SXSW.
BELTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Technology
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators win eight events in rain-shortened Pepsi Florida Relays

After an intense, record-breaking 400-meter relay, Florida sophomore Anna Hall immediately crumpled to the synthetic rubber surface after crossing the finish line. Exhausted, the Highlands Ranch, Colorado, native collapsed on her back with her eyes closed, both hands on her head. A few seconds later, the widest grin appeared across her face as the public address announcer proclaimed her the new Florida record holder.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Albany Herald

Albany CIO Krista Monk a self-made woman

ALBANY — Facing a life of uncertainty, Krista Monk’s options were limited. She could remain in the metro Atlanta region where she’d grown up, her childhood marked with tragic circumstances that would have broken many young people. Or, Monk realized after doing a little research, she could...
ALBANY, GA
The Florida Times-Union

Northeast Florida high school baseball Power Poll: St. Johns still on top, Sandalwood rises

Here are this week’s Times-Union’s high school baseball Power Rankings, highlighting the leading teams from across Northeast Florida. The rankings are released each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. Bolles, Fleming Island and St. Johns Country Day are all aiming for a return trip to the Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament, which will be held later in May in Fort Myers. Records are through April 4 games. The softball rankings appear Mondays.
SAINT JOHNS, FL
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
5K+
Followers
290
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy