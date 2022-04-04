Medical Minute: The difference between aging knee pain and Patellar Tendonitis

The 26-year-old ‘healthy and vibrant’ woman went to the hospital after she started suffering with pain along one side of her back during the pandemic. She was reportedly sent home with a simple diagnosis of acid reflux. Unfortunately, after her third visit to the hospital, the 26-year-old woman lost all feeling in both legs and was left paralyzed from the waist down after she was diagnosed with an aggressive type of osteosarcoma.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO