It’s not summer without baseball, and New Jersey is lucky enough to have its own hometown Minor League team ringing in summer for us Jersey-style. I can’t even tell you how many wonderful family nights I have spent at the BlueClaws stadium in Lakewood with my kids when they were younger. And guess what? It’s not like we were huge baseball fans. But it’s so much more than baseball at ShoreTown Ballpark. It’s a family night of festivities and togetherness.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO