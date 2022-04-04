ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber Shut Out at Grammys, Performs Piano Rendition of “Peaches”

By Catherine Walthall
 1 day ago
Justin Bieber, surprisingly, slowed things down at the Grammys.

The Canadian pop sensation performed a solo piano version of his hit song “Peaches,” giving the pop song a balladesque feel. “Peaches” was suddenly, and somehow, more poetic and pensive. Yet, not to forget the song’s origins, Bieber stood up in the song’s last moments and picked up the pace. The singer was then backed by a full band and the vocals of Daniel Caesar and Giveon, who are both the original features for “Peaches.”

The song was first released in March 2021 ahead of Bieber’s album Justice and contributed to Bieber’s eight total Grammy nominations. “Peaches” itself was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best Music Video. Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) received nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Despite these Grammy nods, Bieber left the ceremony empty-handed.

Despite this snub, Beliebers were happy to see the singer at the Grammys this year. In 2021, Bieber chose not to attend the award show after The Recording Academy had classified his fifth studio album, Changes, in the pop categories.

“With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. ‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album,” Bieber stated previously about his decision not to attend the 63rd Grammy Awards. “To be clear I absolutely love Pop music it just wasn’t what I set out to make this time around.”

Perhaps 2023 will be the year Bieber grabs another Grammy.

Photo Credit: Francis Specker/CBS

