$8.3 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in March With Another $1.3 Million in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $17.9 Million

If you believe in the old adage "strike while the iron is hot" then you should already be in line at your favorite Louisiana Lottery retailer to secure your tickets for the next big money drawing in the state. To say Louisiana has been on a roll with lottery luck as of late is more than an understatement. The three of the past four drawings in multi-state and state-sponsored lottery games have all produced at least one winning ticket valued at $50,000 or more.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO