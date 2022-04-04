ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$8.3 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in March With Another $1.3 Million in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $17.9 Million

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported more than $8.3 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during March, highlighted by two Easy 5 jackpot prizes totaling $170,000. In addition, Fast Play players won nearly $1.3 million, and scratch-off players claimed more than $17.9 million in cash prizes during...

CBS DFW

Fort Worth Resident Claims $1 Million Prize On Texas Lottery Scratch Ticket

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A windfall for a person in Fort Worth after they claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at a Texaco gas station at 8470 Lake June Road, in Dallas. The big winner has elected to remain anonymous. (credit: Texas Lottery Commission) The win is the sixth of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in Million Dollar Loteria. The game offers more than $381 million in total prizes, with the overall odds of winning any prize at one in 3.27.
Narcity

BC Lotto Winners Went To Walmart To Buy Their Grandchild A Swimsuit & Left With $675K

A B.C. couple won the lottery after stopping by Walmart to pick up their granddaughter a swimsuit. They walked out of the store with a lotto ticket worth $675,000. The couple, Shari and Dean Rainkie, is from Chilliwack and bought the winning lotto ticket at the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart. They played the Set for Life lottery game, which Shari said is her favourite.
kmvt

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle. Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.
99.9 KTDY

Three In A Row – Louisiana Gets Another $50,000 Lottery Winner

If you believe in the old adage "strike while the iron is hot" then you should already be in line at your favorite Louisiana Lottery retailer to secure your tickets for the next big money drawing in the state. To say Louisiana has been on a roll with lottery luck as of late is more than an understatement. The three of the past four drawings in multi-state and state-sponsored lottery games have all produced at least one winning ticket valued at $50,000 or more.
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, March 26, 2022

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, March 26, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $118 million with a cash option of $118.1 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Recent winner:$185.3 million...
Rock Hill Herald

Husband & wife argued about size of SC lottery prize. The right answer was much bigger

A Midlands couple couldn’t see eye-to-eye on how much money they would get after the wife discovered she had a winning lottery ticket. The woman thought she had won $1,000, but her husband was adamant the prize from the scratch-off game was 100 times bigger, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
The Blade

Oregon resident wins $1M in lottery scratch-off game

An Oregon resident won the top prize of $1 million in the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, Millions, the lottery announced. Mohamed Daher chose the cash option of $500,000, the lottery said in an announcement this week. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Mr. Daher will receive $360,000.
