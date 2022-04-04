$8.3 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in March With Another $1.3 Million in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $17.9 Million
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported more than $8.3 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during March, highlighted by two Easy 5 jackpot prizes totaling $170,000. In addition, Fast Play players won nearly $1.3 million, and scratch-off players claimed more than $17.9 million in cash prizes during...www.louisianalottery.com
