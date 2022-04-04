ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois is One of the Worst States For Sharing Netflix Passwords

By Sam
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix password sharing may be coming to an end, but according to a new study, Illinois ranks second in sharing Netflix passwords. Just barely behind Ohio, Illinois comes in second for Netflix password sharing, which isn't something to brag about. 58% of users said that they share their password, just behind...

kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Power 95.9

The Worst Drivers In America Are From? Hint It’s Not Arkansas

Did you know that the worst drivers in America are from our area? But surprisingly it is not Arkansas. We all have experienced it, bad drivers, really bad drivers that make you almost terrified to get on the highway for fear of them driving like idiots. What state has the worst drivers? The website Car Insurance Comparison did a story recently on the ten states with the worst drivers. The good news is that Arkansas is not on the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Phone Scam In Minnesota And Wisconsin Using Amazon To Fool People

There is a new phone scam that is hitting the Northland. It starts with someone telling you there has been a large purchase made on your Amazon account. We are being trained nowadays not to give personal information to a phone call if we think it is a scam, and that is how they play into you. They ask you to press 1, but we are being trained to ask for a callback number. This scam gives you one and tells you to call and they will straighten out this fraudulent purchase.
DULUTH, MN
KICK AM 1530

This $2.6 Million Missouri Mansion Is A Time Capsule Back to 1899

If you are a fan of Netflix's show Bridgerton, then you are going to love this English Renaissance-style home in St. Louis. Get ready to step back in time with this beautiful mahogany paneling and, oak linenfold paneling in this $2.6 million home in St. Louis, Missouri. The outside alone reminds me of something you would see in a TV show or movie set back in England in the 1800s, and the paneling is gorgeous. However, when you walk in and see the grand staircase, there is a section where the stained glass is just too beautiful not to stop and appreciate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
104.5 KDAT

Retailer with 59 Stores in Iowa and Wisconsin Fighting Takeover

The largest department store retailer in the U.S. is battling a hostile takeover of the company. Kohl's is taking a lot of heat from Wall Street over slumping sales, which haven't recovered from the pandemic as quickly as hoped. After attacking Kohl's the last several months, a hedge fund is attempting a takeover with Kohl's current board of directors telling stockholders not to fall for their narrative. This isn't the first time the two have been involved in a battle.
IOWA STATE
KICK AM 1530

Ice Age Giants Coming to Illinois

Twenty life-sized, animatronic re-creations of giants are taking over the Brookfield Zoo starting April 1. Go back 20,000 years to the age of Mastodons, Woolly Mammoths, and Giant Ground Sloths. These are no small animals either, you are going to see GIANT life-sized animals as if they were still walking the Earth. The Mastodon is 18 feet long the Woolly Mammoth is 15 feet long, the Giant Ground Slot is 10 feet long.
BROOKFIELD, IL
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
KICK AM 1530

An Illinois City was named of the 10 Least Affordable Places

It's not Chicago, so which Illinois city makes the list of the 10 least affordable places to live and work in the country?. According to an article from goodhire.com Rockford, Illinois makes the list of the 10 least affordable places to live and work in 2022. Rockford comes in at 9th on the list behind cities like Los Angeles number one, and New York City at number 8 on the list. How did they determine this list? Well according to the website they based the rankings on seven different factors, they are Wage Growth, Job Growth, Unemployment Rate, Percentage of Jobs Open, Renter Affordability, Homeowner Affordability, and Real Per Capita Personal Income. In the case of the cities at the bottom of the list like Rockford, New York City, and Los Angeles the site says if you are relocating there you are getting the least bang for your buck.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Whatever You Do, Don’t Go to this Old Missouri Bridge at Night

It's a much-visited historic Missouri bridge. What could possibly go wrong if you were to visit it at night? If legend is to be believed, you don't want to find out. I love history and came across an interesting Reddit thread discussing Missouri urban legends. One I had never heard of was the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site. One user named "littlenovva" shared this terrifying story:
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Adorable Baby Porcupine Makes Debut at Illinois Zoo

Spring is the time we will get to see new animal babies being born, and one Illinois zoo is showing off an adorable baby prehensile-tailed porcupine. The Brookfield Zoo just introduced its brand new porcupine, which has still yet to be named. The cute little animal (not sure if it's a boy or a girl) was born on March 19 and is being taken care of by the zoo staff. According to the Brookfield Zoo Facebook page, the momma porcupine was not taking care of her baby, so that is when the zoo staff came in and took over the feeding and round-the-clock care of the baby.
BROOKFIELD, IL
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

