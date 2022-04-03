ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

15 injured, including 13-year-old, and one man killed in weekend concert shooting in southern Dallas, police say

kagstv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Fifteen people were injured, including one as young as 13, and one person was killed in a Saturday night shooting during a trail ride and concert in southern Dallas, police officials said. Police Chief Eddie Garcia on Monday gave an updated count on how many people...

www.kagstv.com

