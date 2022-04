I was skeptical the first time I was introduced to pea salad, but what I quickly learned after loading up my fork is that this classic salad is a mix of flavors and textures that simply cannot be beat. If you’re not familiar with pea salad, it’s a retro recipe that combines sweet peas, crispy bacon crumbles, shreds of sharp cheddar, snappy red onion, and fresh parsley, and the whole thing gets tossed with a tangy, creamy dressing. It’s perfect for spring and picnic season, both of which aren’t that far off.

