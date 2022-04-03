ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Denny Hamlin chases down first win of NASCAR Cup season at Richmond

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XwWBA_0ez4hyuy00

Virginia native Denny Hamlin ran down William Byron and passed him with five laps to go as Toyota won its first race this season in the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

At his home track, Hamlin put his Joe Gibbs Racing Camry into victory lane for the fourth time at Richmond and the 47th time in his career. It was his first top-10 finish of 2022, and he became the seventh different winner in seven Cup events.

Using off-sequence pit stops, Byron appeared to be on the brink of becoming the season’s first repeat winner, but he couldn’t hold a six-second advantage with 50 laps left while racing on the field’s oldest set of tires after the final round of pit stops.

Hamlin, who grew up in Chesterfield, Va., beat Kevin Harvick by .552 seconds. Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five in the 400-lap race that featured five cautions.

“I just drove as hard as I could,” Hamlin said. “(The No. 11 pit crew) got this car right there toward the end. Just unbelievable.

“We needed a data point, we needed something -- a good run -- to kind of balance ourselves on other tracks. Obviously, I think we got it here.”

In NASCAR’s first short-track race, Ryan Blaney led the 37-car field to the green flag after posting his third top qualifying speed in seven races. Blaney’s Ford topped all 70 laps in the first stage, smoothly negotiating his way around the 3/4-mile short track.

He continued to easily pace the way around the modestly-banked speedway until finally relinquishing the lead on Lap 130 when he pitted under green-flag conditions.

However, the race continued without incident or caution -- which historically occurs at the Virginia facility -- and Christopher Bell led 26 laps before pitting and turning the lead over to Truex on Lap 156.

On 20-lap fresher tires, Truex -- who had led just 17 laps through six races -- passed Bell and captured the caution-free Stage 2, his third stage win of 2022 and fifth career at the speedway.

With 134 laps remaining, Byron stayed out after the fifth caution and led the restart. He and Truex swapped the lead under green-flag stops, and Byron found himself up front again with 76 circuits left.

On tires that were 14 laps fresher, Truex trailed Byron by six seconds with 50 laps remaining, then cut the deficit to 3 1/2 seconds 15 laps later as Hamlin and Harvick charged through the field.

“It’s really the first clean day that we’ve had all year,” said Harvick, whose runner-up finish was his best in 2022. “The cars have been fast, and we had a shot there at the end.

“I just wanted to be close enough at the white (flag) to take a swipe at him, but the lapped cars kind of got in the way and I lost a little bit of ground.”

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

394K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Look: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Shares Funny Photo

Being the significant other to a professional athlete can be stressful. Not only are you often watching your loved one compete at the highest level, you’re consistently spending time away from them in-season. Thankfully for Samantha Busch, she had a stand-in this weekend. The wife of the NASCAR star...
MOTORSPORTS
WALA-TV FOX10

Oldest surviving Kentucky Derby winning horse dies at 31

(CNN) - The oldest living Kentucky Derby winner died Tuesday at age 31 due to heart failure. Go for Gin won the famous race in 1994 at 3 years old. He went on to take second place in the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes before retiring from racing in 1995.
HORSE RACING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesterfield, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
The Spun

NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Shares Terrifying News

Late last month, NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan was involved in a scary accident at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Just a few weeks later, Deegan was forced to miss a race for other reasons. In a video she posted to YouTube, Deegan said she was skipping the latest race in fear for her life.
ATLANTA, GA
Financial World

NASCAR driver killed in highway crash!

NASCAR’s David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is currently in great grief, given the tragedy experienced by one of its drivers. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass posted the news on his Twitter profile; "Sad news from Texas Highway Patrol. DGR hauler driver Steven Stotts was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers John...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Motorsport.com

NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

Troconis, the crew chief on Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado, was originally arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with felony second degree assault charges following a confrontation with NASCAR spotter Clayton Hughes. The incident took place at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2 of last year. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton driver killed in drag racing accident

Lucas McKinney, a drag racer from Elizabethton, was fatally injured Saturday in an accident at Farmington Dragway in Mocksville, North Carolina. A graduate of Hampton, the 22-year-old McKinney won the High School Challenge at Bristol Dragway in 2018. He was the son of Todd and Amy McKinney, successful drag racers in their own right.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin’s Win On Sunday

Virginia native Denny Hamlin entered Sunday’s race at Richmond 22nd in points with zero top ten finishes. He left it the winner of the Toyota Owners 400. At +1000 to be the first to take the checkered flag, the 41-year-old driver scored a huge win for Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Richmond Raceway#Nascar Cup
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Here’s How Some Teams Are Working to Keep Wheels on Their Cars

There have been a number of NASCAR drivers who have lost their wheels this season. The issue has cost some drivers their crew chiefs. That goes for important crew members, too. Runaway wheels are a big deal in a NASCAR race. Here’s how bad it is. There is a specific rule for this. Now, the penalty for violating Rule 10.5.2.6 is the loss of the crew chief and at least two crewmen for the next four races.
MOTORSPORTS
AthlonSports.com

All-Time NASCAR Cup Series Wins List

The NASCAR Cup series is America's premier racing circuit, with a rich history of larger-than-life champions and a tall-tale origin story rooted in Prohibition-era bootlegging and rum-running. But the real fuel to the sport's popularity is the need for speed and the thrill of the all-out competition — which often runs as close to the edge as possible.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Dodge Might Be Returning To NASCAR

Dodge infamously bowed out of NASCAR racing at the end of 2012. This disappointed many fans, as Dodge has historically been synonymous with American-based racing. Dodge might be coming back to NASCAR following an announcement made by the ex-NASCAR driver, Robby Gordon. According to Gordon, he has been in talks...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Car Collection Is Chock-Full of Incredible Chevys

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt pretty much put Chevrolet on the map as a dominant stock car manufacturer throughout the ’80s and ’90s. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., followed in his dad’s footsteps on the Chevy front, and along the way earned two Xfinity Series championships, 26 Cup Series victories, 15 Most Popular Driver awards, and a spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
CARS
The Spun

Hall Of Fame Candidates Revealed: NASCAR World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR officially announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 candidates. The “modern era” ballot includes: Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Grant, Harry Hyde, Matt Kenseth, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd and Kirk Shelmerdine. The “pioneer ballot,” meanwhile, features: Sam Ard, A.J....
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Chase Elliott tops NASCAR standings as he looks for first win

RICHMOND, Va. — Chase Elliott isn’t sweating a season in which the rest of the Hendrick Motorsports team has already won a race. And he shouldn’t. By one metric, Elliott is having the best season of them all — he sits tied with Ryan Blaney for the lead in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.
RICHMOND, VA
Reuters

Reuters

394K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy