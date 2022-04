IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A man was arrested in Idaho Falls after police say he broke into a home and tried to steal several guns, a pickup truck and a trailer. Police say the man, 53-year-old Kerry A. Noble, was found asleep on the scene after officers responded to a call about a break-in. Officers handcuffed Noble, and he reportedly had a gun on him that belonged to the house's residents.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 15 DAYS AGO