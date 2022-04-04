ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackie Goldschneider Is Grateful To Bravo For Giving Her A Platform To Discuss Her Eating Disorder

By Kay
 1 day ago
Jackie Goldschneider has talked about struggling with her eating disorder since she joined Real Housewives of New Jersey . Now on her fourth season, she is still struggling. She openly admitted in an episode that she needed help and sought out treatment. But she admitted to husband Evan Goldschneider that she didn’t want to do the recommended treatment plan . It would keep her away from the family for an extended period of time. Evan, always the supportive husband, urged her to do it. Especially after Jackie fretted that she would die from her relapse. It was emotional to say the least.

But despite how hard it must be to go through this on national television, Jackie is grateful for the platform. She recently posted her feelings to her Instagram account . And expressed gratitude to Bravo for allowing her to share her journey. The post featured a sweet pick of Jackie and Evan . Her caption began, “Tonight’s episode marked the beginning of my recovery from an 18 year-long eating disorder that took over my mind, my body and my life. 18 years of dangerous habits, secretive behaviors and obsessive eating and exercise patterns that I was terrified to let go of, because I wrapped so much of my identity around being thin. I was ashamed of my behavior around food and scared that people wouldn’t understand why or how I could do this to myself. I also didn’t know how to get help, as a middle aged woman with 4 young children.”

She went on, “There’s so much shame around ED’s and so many things that people don’t know about them, and because of that, millions of us struggle in silence. A person dies every 52 minutes from an eating disorder, which means over 10,000 deaths each year.” Jackie then admitted, “In my darkest days, I desperately wanted to see someone who had suffered like I suffered, and who had successfly [sic] recovered and lived a happy life. When I ultimately decided to acknowledge and recover from this, I wanted to be that person for as many other people as I could.”

She conveyed her thanks to Bravo as she continued, “Having these conversations on camera was terrifying at times and heartbreaking to watch back, but I am so thankful that I’m finally on this road and I’m grateful to Bravo for allowing me to break my silence so publicly, so that people know there is no shame in having an eating disorder or in asking for help, and that help is available for anyone at any stage of life.”

Jackie concluded with info that someone suffering from ED can get help. Jackie wrote, “If you are struggling with an eating disorder please call the National Eating Disorder Association hotline at (800) 931-2237 or visit www.nationaleatingdisorders.org for help getting started with recovery. Thank you for all of your messages of love and support. They have been so empowering and incredibly appreciated!”

I think we can all agree that Jackie deserves to be happy and we wish her the best of luck in her recovery.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT JACKIE’S STATEMENT? DO YOU HAVE ANY WORDS OF SUPPORT FOR JACKIE AS SHE NAVIGATES THIS NEW CHAPTER?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

