The Fire and Police Commission (FPC) has published its 2021 Annual Report and looks forward to the community exploring its content. As described in the report, 2021 was a transformative year for the FPC. During that time, the FPC welcomed five new commissioners who are at the top of their fields, appointed chiefs of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Departments who are overwhelmingly supported by the community, and filled positions within the FPC that had been vacant for too long to create a diverse, talented, and high-performing team.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO