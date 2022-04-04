Ohio Softball Adjusts Akron Series

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Pauletta D. Boudrey will be held Saturday, March 19, 20212 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 528 Lincoln Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Boudrey departed this life Sunday, March 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center...
Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, Cavazos is seeking more playing time after registering eight tackles and two passes defended in six games with the Buckeyes last season. Cavazos, a four-star recruit from San Antonio, Texas, redshirted in...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball forward Justin Ahrens is transferring from the Buckeyes, according to a school spokesperson. Ahrens also announced the news on Twitter where he thanked head coach Chris Holtmann and Buckeye nation for his four years in Columbus. “I’m extremely grateful for my teammates, all the relationships I have […]
Ohio State then-freshman pitcher Allison Smith (22) Ohio State-Iowa game Feb. 26, 2021. Ohio State split the series. Credit: Ohio State Athletic Department. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Allison Smith is finding her groove in her second season as a Buckeye.
The owner of a West Virginia coal-fired power plant says it will be sold or retired next year. Akron, Ohio-based Energy Harbor announced the plan this week for the Pleasants Power station along with a coal and diesel facility in Stratton, Ohio. Energy Harbor says the plan is part of its commitment to become carbon-free. […]
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – While it didn’t sell for $1, a historic home in the city of Delaware did sell to a couple who feel they just made the deal of the century. The 1870s Italiante property was put up for auction during Tuesday’s Delaware County Auditor’s auction. The three-story building sits on a large […]
As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
Cleveland, Ohio, is a major city In the state of Ohio along the southern shore of Lake Erie. This city is packed full of cultural institutions that will keep you busy during your entire visit. When you’re finished sightseeing, go stop at one of the many restaurants specializing in classic American cuisine. With our top five list of American restaurants in Cleveland, you’ll never go hungry.
Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Seven Ohioans are billionaires as of March 31, according to rankings from Forbes. Stacker compiled a list of the wealthiest billionaires who are residents of Ohio, using the data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth. Les Wexner, from the Columbus suburb of New Albany and...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the 1980s, Ohio officials considered an industrial site hugging the Cuyahoga River as their preferred location for a state prison – until concerns about the cost and scope of environmental cleanup sent them elsewhere. We’re talking about how Cuyahoga County missed this history in its...
Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
AKRON, Ohio – Each year, the Akron RubberDucks offer a few new things – usually several food items, maybe extra creative promotional giveaways. This year, there are 7,630 changes. That’s the capacity for the seating bowl in the ballpark that sits along Main Street in downtown Akron. Every...
An Ohio man is doing an all-beer diet not only for Lent but for charity. Del Hall started his journey this year on the first day of Lent and plans to only drink beer during the 46 days. Hall is an army veteran and brewery owner that created SgtDel’s Virtual Tip Jar” where 100% of […]
