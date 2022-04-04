West Monroe man charged for fatal crash, was under the influence of three narcotics

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Friday, January 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 840-1 and Courtney Street. During troopers’ investigation of the crash, they discovered a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Brandon Curtis Link crossed the double yellow no-passing line and struck another vehicle head-on.

Brandon Curtis Link

The driver of the second vehicle, Kelly H. Lewis, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Also, the passenger of the vehicle driven by Link suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to LSU Ochsner in Shreveport, La.

After the crash, authorities obtained blood samples from Link to submit to Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for toxicology results. On February 22, 2022, troopers received the toxicology results and discovered that Link had Methamphetamine, Amphetamine, and Fentanyl in his blood.

On Monday, April 4, 2022, around 1:53 AM, Link was arrested by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Link was charged with Vehicular Homicide and Vehicular Negligent Injuring.

His bond was set at $133,500.

