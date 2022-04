The BennettStrong Foundation recently held its fifth annual fundraising gala on Feb. 26 at The Warrington and raised over $10,000 for its endeavors to help families in the N/IICU at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. This year’s event, BennettStrong: The Greatest Show gala, raised more funds than any other past gala to help continue the funding of the foundation’s parent survival kits in the N/IICU.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO