Watch now: Scott Frost previews Spring Game, gives Husker updates

Iowa already has six commitments in its 2023 recruiting class which is ranked No. 11 nationally by 247Sports. That group includes quarterback Marco Lainez III, athlete Alex Mota, edge rusher Chase Brackney, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.
With spring practices underway, it provides a great opportunity to invite recruits on campus and showcase what Iowa football is all about. One of the players that made his way to Iowa City this weekend was class of 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland.
He made the trip with his high school teammate and Iowa quarterback commit Marco Lainez...
