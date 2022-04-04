ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Watch now: Scott Frost previews Spring Game, gives Husker updates

hazard-herald.com
 1 day ago

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost...

www.hazard-herald.com

thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes tied for the most returning starters among Big Ten programs entering the 2022 season

Among Big Ten teams, Iowa has the most returning starters. Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan took a look at returning starters on Big Ten teams and Iowa is tied for the most returning starters. According to Lassan, Iowa has 17 returning starters. That number for the Hawkeyes is actually 15 returning starters. Iowa is replacing three starters offensively: running back Tyler Goodson, All-American center Tyler Linderbaum and left guard Kyler Schott. Goodson rushed for 1,151 yards on 256 carries with six rushing touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 247 yards and a score. Linderbaum started each of the team’s 35 games over...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scott Frost
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland

Iowa already has six commitments in its 2023 recruiting class which is ranked No. 11 nationally by 247Sports. That group includes quarterback Marco Lainez III, athlete Alex Mota, edge rusher Chase Brackney, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson. With spring practices underway, it provides a great opportunity to invite recruits on campus and showcase what Iowa football is all about. One of the players that made his way to Iowa City this weekend was class of 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland. He made the trip with his high school teammate and Iowa quarterback commit Marco Lainez...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#American Football#College Football#Husker
WOWT

Frost looking for more consistency from his Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s finally almost here. Nebraska football is just days away from debuting what they’ve been working on all spring, including a whole new offense. After 13 spring practices, head coach Scott Frost boiled down what he wants more of from his Huskers to one word.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-Placed 23rd at the Central Nebraska Challenge in the hammer with a throw of 40.18 meters. Holly Hoepner, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Western. -44th in the 100M Hurdles at South Dakota in 17.69. -Clocked a 1:10.77 to place 14th in the 400M Hurdles. Kinsey Scheffler, Sophomore, Track and Field,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNB Local4

UNK football sets date for spring game

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK football set its date for the spring game on Monday. The Lopers will play at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on April 23rd at 1:00 p.m. UNK is coming off a 10-3 season that ended in the second round of the Division II Playoffs. It is the best record the Lopers have accumulated under head coach Josh Lynn.
KEARNEY, NE
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record

As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WOWT

Nebraska's Spring Game details

NCAA Women's basketball tournament: Bluejays take on Iowa State tonight in Sweet 16. After two big wins in Iowa, they've made it to the NCAA's Sweet 16 for the first time. The Bluejays punch their ticket to the program's first ever Sweet 16 and women's college basketball may have found itself its cinderella team.
COLLEGE SPORTS

