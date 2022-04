RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With gas reaching record-breaking numbers across the country, drivers like Kendall Lykens have been waiting to see some relief for their wallets. “It hasn’t affected me too much, but it hasn’t been the greatest either,” said Lykens. “I remember when gas was 99 cents. My first car when I started driving a long time ago, I could live off of 20 bucks a month and be able to drive anywhere. Now, when you’re spending almost $4.50 per gallon, it’s definitely not fun.”

RICHMOND, VA ・ 22 DAYS AGO