Saul Escobar — Service 4/9/22 1 P.M.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House gave final legislative approval on Tuesday to a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. With little discussion and no debate, the Republican-controlled House voted 70-14 to send the bill to Republican...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official familiar with the White House’s decision-making. Student loan payments were scheduled...
Ivanka Trump spoke for hours Tuesday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The interview with the former president’s elder daughter will solidify cooperation with some of President Trump’s inner circle — Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, spoke with the panel last week for several hours.
Former President Obama returned to the White House, Tuesday, to tout his signature healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act, and boost President Biden’s domestic agenda, as the president and Democrats face an uphill battle heading the midterm elections. During the event, President Biden remarked it felt like "the good...
LVIV, Ukraine, April 6 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies were set on Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "war crimes" demanding commensurate punishment. Western sanctions on Russia over its nearly six-week invasion of its...
Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.) on Tuesday announced he will retire from Congress at the end of the year, becoming the latest House Republican who voted to impeach President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol to head for the exits. Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), Adam Kinzinger...
It came a little too close fur comfort – allegedly biting a California congressman and about five other victims on Capitol Hill before high-tailing it around the Russell Senate Office Building. The so-called Senate fox prompted Capitol police to warn of "aggressive fox encounters" on Tuesday afternoon, urging the...
Sacramento shooting suspect Dandrae Martin appeared in court Tuesday on charges of assault and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with a barrage of bullets that killed six people and injured 12 in the city’s downtown Sunday. Gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. in a neighborhood packed with bars...
