Watch now: Scott Frost previews Spring Game, gives Husker updates

Check out more stories from
Related
thecomeback.com
Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite
For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
Iowa Hawkeyes tied for the most returning starters among Big Ten programs entering the 2022 season
Among Big Ten teams, Iowa has the most returning starters. Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan took a look at returning starters on Big Ten teams and Iowa is tied for the most returning starters. According to Lassan, Iowa has 17 returning starters. That number for the Hawkeyes is actually 15 returning starters. Iowa is replacing three starters offensively: running back Tyler Goodson, All-American center Tyler Linderbaum and left guard Kyler Schott. Goodson rushed for 1,151 yards on 256 carries with six rushing touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 247 yards and a score. Linderbaum started each of the team’s 35 games over...
Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College, UNK host Central Nebraska Track Challenge
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Central Nebraska Challenge took place at Kearney High on Saturday with the all-day event being hosted by Hastings College and UNK. College teams from the NAIA down to Division III in Nebraska and surrounding states participated. Video highlights above include field events in women’s discus...
RELATED PEOPLE
Video: National Anthem At Women’s National Title Game Going Viral
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
College Basketball World Reacts To Postgame Handshake Controversy
North Carolina upset Duke in the Final Four on Saturday night, sending Coach K home with a loss in the final game of his career. Following the final buzzer, many Blue Devils players appeared to leave the floor before shaking hands with the Tar Heels players. Some Duke players remained...
5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released
With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doug Edert Is Transferring: College Basketball World Reacts
One of the best players from this year’s NCAA Tournament is going to be playing elsewhere next season. Doug Edert has told On3Sports that he will be transferring from Saint Peter’s after it had its magical Cinderella run during the tournament. He became a fan favorite throughout that...
CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff
The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
4 observations from Wisconsin football's seventh spring practice
Paul Chryst let his University of Wisconsin football team know he wasn’t thrilled with Tuesday’s spring practice. Reporters couldn’t hear what Chryst said in their perch above the McClain Center indoor field, but it was clear by players’ reactions and Chryst’s mannerisms he was letting them know he wanted better. Bumps in the road are expected during spring practices, especially when installing a new offense. But with practices in their third of five weeks, the message appeared to be the players needed to clean things...
Daniel Hardy, Troy Andersen and more impress at Montana State Pro Day
As Daniel Hardy landed on his second attempt in the vertical jump, the Montana State weight room erupted in celebration. Hardy — who reached 40 inches in the vertical — immediately high-fived nearby teammates, triumphantly walking around the room. He said he’d actually surpassed that height in training, but was still glad to hit his goal mark. “We’ve been working (on it) a long time,” Hardy said. “Nine, 10 weeks,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Frost looking for more consistency from his Huskers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s finally almost here. Nebraska football is just days away from debuting what they’ve been working on all spring, including a whole new offense. After 13 spring practices, head coach Scott Frost boiled down what he wants more of from his Huskers to one word.
College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record
As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
MSU Pro Day (copy)
Troy Andersen's height and weight are recorded during Montana State's Pro Day on Monday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
SEC softball weekend recap: Kentucky makes statement with sweep of LSU
With each team in the SEC having at least eight conference games under its belt, the standings are starting to take shape in one of college softball’s most competitive conferences. Below are the key takeaways from each of the six series among SEC teams that took place over the weekend. (The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/NFCA poll. These are the rankings each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.) ...
KU basketball fans weigh in on historic night in Lawrence
After the University of Kansas men's basketball team won the NCAA championship on Monday, Mass Street immediately lit up.
Lance McCutcheon and Daniel Hardy's growth over past two years set the stage for Montana State Pro Day
As soon as he got off the plane in Bozeman, Daniel Hardy realized how much he’d missed Montana. “This place has really grown on me in the four and a half years that I’ve been here,” Hardy said Monday. “I love it — that cold, crisp air. The elevation got to me a little bit, I won’t lie. But this place is amazing.” Hardy had flown back in from Oregon...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0: Big Ten lands 15 picks in new 2-round projection
Todd McShay has come out with his latest mock draft projection of the NFL Draft, and the ESPN analyst has pegged 2 rounds of players. The Big Ten landed 7 in the first round, and 8 in the second round. In what is becoming a consensus, McShay pegged Michigan pass...
NFL・
Daily Nebraskan
Husker weekend recap of men’s tennis, women’s tennis, track and field
The No. 73 Nebraska men’s tennis team lost at home 4-3 in a narrow contest against No. 63 Wisconsin. Opening the afternoon, the Huskers’ No. 3 duo of senior Patrick Cacciatore and freshman Calvin Mueller dropped a 6-1 decision to the Wisconsin duo of sophomore Mihailo Popovic and senior Lenard Soha. Following the loss, the No. 1 spot for the double pairings went to Nebraska in a 6-3 victory. Senior Victor Moreno Lozano and sophomore Nic Wiedenhorn topped Wisconsin's junior Robin Parts and senior Sebastian Vile.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0