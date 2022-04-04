Dry Lambrusco Is Delicious—Why Is It Also So Hard To Find?

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you don’t know about sorrel, you should. A popular Caribbean drink with roots in West Africa that harken back hundreds of years, sorrel is made from dried hibiscus flower, various spices, and sugar. (In addition to being the name of the drink itself, sorrel is a Caribbean name for the flower. There is also a tart and even acidic leafy herb called sorrel.) My mother, who hails from Guyana, would make this sweet-yet-spicy drink that resembles red fruit punch for special occasions like birthdays, family cookouts, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. When I saw Ma preparing this beverage, I knew that a festive meal — greens, fish cakes, potato salad, curry chicken, rice and peas, macaroni and cheese, and of course some kind of homemade dessert — was soon to be had and enjoyed by all who came to our home. Even my dad, who hails from Barbados and was partial to his rum and other spirits, would indulge in and enjoy Ma’s sorrel, best served chilled or on ice.

