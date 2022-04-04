Watch now: Scott Frost previews Spring Game, gives Husker updates

Related
thecomeback.com
Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite
For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
Iowa Hawkeyes tied for the most returning starters among Big Ten programs entering the 2022 season
Among Big Ten teams, Iowa has the most returning starters. Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan took a look at returning starters on Big Ten teams and Iowa is tied for the most returning starters. According to Lassan, Iowa has 17 returning starters. That number for the Hawkeyes is actually 15 returning starters. Iowa is replacing three starters offensively: running back Tyler Goodson, All-American center Tyler Linderbaum and left guard Kyler Schott. Goodson rushed for 1,151 yards on 256 carries with six rushing touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 247 yards and a score. Linderbaum started each of the team’s 35 games over...
Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
Video: National Anthem At Women’s National Title Game Going Viral
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
College Sports Weekly Recap
-Placed 23rd at the Central Nebraska Challenge in the hammer with a throw of 40.18 meters. Holly Hoepner, Freshman, Track and Field, Iowa Western. -44th in the 100M Hurdles at South Dakota in 17.69. -Clocked a 1:10.77 to place 14th in the 400M Hurdles. Kinsey Scheffler, Sophomore, Track and Field,...
WOWT
Frost looking for more consistency from his Huskers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s finally almost here. Nebraska football is just days away from debuting what they’ve been working on all spring, including a whole new offense. After 13 spring practices, head coach Scott Frost boiled down what he wants more of from his Huskers to one word.
College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record
As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
KU basketball fans weigh in on historic night in Lawrence
After the University of Kansas men's basketball team won the NCAA championship on Monday, Mass Street immediately lit up.
WOWT
Nebraska's Spring Game details
NCAA Women's basketball tournament: Bluejays take on Iowa State tonight in Sweet 16. After two big wins in Iowa, they've made it to the NCAA's Sweet 16 for the first time. The Bluejays punch their ticket to the program's first ever Sweet 16 and women's college basketball may have found itself its cinderella team.
saturdaytradition.com
Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0: Big Ten lands 15 picks in new 2-round projection
Todd McShay has come out with his latest mock draft projection of the NFL Draft, and the ESPN analyst has pegged 2 rounds of players. The Big Ten landed 7 in the first round, and 8 in the second round. In what is becoming a consensus, McShay pegged Michigan pass...
York News-Times
Coach Kern and Shepherd of York, Theis of FC chosen for All-Star game
Super-State first-teamer Bailey Kissinger highlights the 2022 Nebraska Coaches Association all-star game girls invitees. This year's game will take place at 6 p.m. July 26 at Lincoln North Star High School. The boys game will follow at 8 p.m. Among the other players expected to play are Lincoln East's Mattie...
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska athletes, contributors included in Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame class
LINCOLN - The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction class (28th class) reflects recent celebrations of Title IX, with strong female representation throughout the inductees and honorees. The induction ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Lincoln East High School. Ticket prices are...
