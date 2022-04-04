Purdue Track and Field: Boilermakers take six top-three finishes at Florida, Cincinnati meets

Fifth year Antonio Mitchell ll runs a short sprint at the Florida Relays in Gainesville. Mitchell placed second in the 100m with a time of 10.41 seconds. Photo provided

Purdue’s track and field team finished in the top three in six events at the Florida Relays and the Oliver North Invitational and Cincinnati over the weekend.

The Boilermakers took a pair of runner-up finishes in Gainesville after a six-hour rain delay on the final day of competition in the 100-meter sprint and triple jump events by graduate short sprinter Antonio Mitchell II and freshman jumper Praise Aniamaka. Mitchell ran his sprint in 10.41 seconds and Aniamaka jumped 15.71 meters. She was one of just two competitors to clear 15 meters, a Purdue press release said.

Outside of the top-three finishes, graduate thrower Kelly Cook Jr. finished fourth in the discus after a season-best 51.81-meter throw before that day’s rain delay, the release said.

Cincinnati yielded another runner-up finish and three other third-place finishes Saturday afternoon. Freshman short sprinter Zamen Siyoum claimed second in the 400-meter hurdles with a 53.75-second time and third in the 100-meter hurdles with a 14.52-second time. Both times were personal bests for the runner, the release said.

The team’s two other third-place finishes came from sophomore jumper Gage Ernsberger and freshman runner Owen Schafer in the high jump and 400-meter events. Ernsberger jumped 1.95 meters and Schafer ran his race in 50.04 seconds.

The release said the meets were the first outdoor competition for 11 Boilermakers. The teams return to the track Friday and Saturday for a split weekend at the Texas A&M Invitational in College Station and the Illini Classic in Champaign. It will be the team’s last split weekend of the season.