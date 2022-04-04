ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Peter King predicts Chiefs play AFC West foe in Amazon 'Thursday Night Football' opener

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNhXp_0ez490IY00

Amazon is set to take over “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts in 2022 and the NFL is planning for the Week 2 debut to hit the ground running with a premier matchup.

In Peter King’s latest Football Morning in America column, he details that the NFL wants to make an impression on Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos in order to show their newest business partner that investing in “Thursday Night Football” was a worthwhile and profitable venture. It was quite an investment too, with reports of Amazon paying upwards of $1 billion per year to exclusively stream Thursday night games outside of local broadcast networks. They’ve also handed out some big contracts to broadcasters Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels.

It makes plenty of sense why the NFL would want a big game to kick off this new era of “Thursday Night Football.” According to King, they’re targeting the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes for one-half of the opening matchup. He also predicts that an AFC West team — either the Denver Broncos or Los Angeles Chargers —could be the opponent.

“Now for the Amazon opener. I’ve heard they want Kansas City and the Patrick Mahomes star power. Smart choice, if they can get it. As for the foe, I’m guessing Denver if the Broncos don’t make the opener, or the rejuvenated and explosive Chargers. Russell Wilson or Justin Herbert. Three times Herbert and Mahomes have faced off, and high-scoring tight games (margins of 3, 6 and 6) have resulted. Traditionally, the Week 2 Thursday-nighter has been a repository of mediocrity. This year, just watch: it will be an homage to Bezos.”

With how competitive everyone expects the AFC West to be this season, it’d certainly make sense for one of their games to be the Thursday night opener. I’d wager that a team like the Chargers would make a better opponent than the Broncos. In the early goings of the season, Denver will still be finding their footing with a new quarterback, roster and head coach. It’d be disappointing if they trotted the Broncos out there only for the Chiefs to complete their 14th consecutive victory against them. Meanwhile, Los Angeles and Kansas City have played much closer games in recent seasons as King notes.

We’ll surely find out more about this game as we inch closer to May, which is when the NFL is expected to release its 2022 schedule in its entirety.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Ready To Pounce On D.K. Metcalf

Trade speculation continues to swirl for D.K. Metcalf. According to a Sunday morning report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, many in the league believed the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver could be had for the right price. The New York Jets could be willing to meet that price. According to...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Al Michaels
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

It hasn’t been the best of offseasons for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the 49ers. Dallas has lost multiple key players in free agency, including Randy Gregory, while trading Amari Cooper to the Browns. There’s been turmoil...
NFL
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Called Out For What He Said About Ciara

A former NFL player turned sports media personality is taking some heat on social media for what he said about Russell Wilson and Ciara. Channing Crowder, a former NFL linebacker, said that if Russell Wilson “didn’t have that bread,” Ciara wouldn’t be with him. “Russell’s square,”...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#Afc West#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Denver Broncos
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Predicts Where Baker Mayfield Will Be Traded

It’s already been a crazy NFL offseason and it’s going to get crazier once Baker Mayfield is likely traded. He won’t be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 after Deshaun Watson was traded to them. Watson then signed a five-year deal that will see him get $230M guaranteed.
NFL
The Spun

Look: The 5 Hardest Schedules In The NFL Next Season

The National Football League’s strength of schedule rankings for the 2022 regular season are out this week. With Las Vegas setting its official over/under totals for every team in the league for the 2022 season, we now know which teams have the toughest schedules and which teams have the easiest schedules.
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned Most For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick made it clear on Saturday that he’s more than willing to accept a backup quarterback job to get back in the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who last played in 2016, worked out at halftime of Michigan’s pro day. “I can help make you...
NFL
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Expressed Interest In Major Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making offseason moves at wide receiver. While the Cowboys have traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and signed James Washington, the NFC East franchise appears to have interest in more depth. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys...
NFL
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
The Spun

DK Metcalf To Cowboys? NFL World Is Speculating

Reports have emerged this weekend that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf might still be available in a trade despite Seattle’s statements to the contrary. But could the Dallas Cowboys be the team that gets him?. In a recent article for Cowboys Country on FanNation, Mike Fisher calls for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy