ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Bipartisan group of senators file measure to aid U.S. businesses hurt by Chinese 'dumping'

By By Victor Skinner | The Center Square contributor
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9jbx_0ez48v7Z00

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana is partnering with his colleagues in Montana, Iowa and South Dakota on legislation to funnel funds from duties on Chinese crawfish imports to domestic producers in Louisiana and elsewhere.

Cassidy, R-La., Sen. John Tester, D-Mont., Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., introduced the China Trade Cheating Restitution Act last week to direct Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to pay $38.5 million from the interest on anti-dumping duties received from Chinese imports to certain agricultural sectors harmed by the country’s illegal trade practices.

The funding would include $10.6 million for crawfish producers.

The issue stems from the Chinese trade practice known as “dumping,” which involves exporting crawfish and other products to the U.S. at a price below the cost of production. The intent is to drive Louisiana crawfish producers out of business.

The lawmakers note that federal law requires CBP to pass duties on Chinese imports including crawfish to American agricultural producers, but administrative delays have prevented much of the funding from reaching Louisiana businesses impacted by the scheme.

“Crawfish is part of our culture in Louisiana and we will defend it,” Cassidy said. “China is attempting to put our crawfish farmers out of business dumping their product in the U.S. at prices below the cost of production. This is against the law. This legislation gives American farmers the resources they need to stay competitive and thrive.”

Congress passed the Continued Dumping and Subsidy Offset Act in 2000 to require CBP to pay all collected anti-dumping duties and accrued interest to U.S. producers impacted by the nefarious dumping. The act applies to imports that entered the U.S. through Sept. 30, 2007, but CBP is still assessing and collecting duties and interest on many of the imports, according to a Cassidy statement.

The China Trade Cheating Restitution Act would require the CBP to distribute an estimated $35.6 million in accrued delinquency interest on the anti-dumping duties that have been wrongfully withheld.

The bill would also amend the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015 to change the date of interest collected by CBP from Oct. 1, 2014 to Oct. 1, 2000 to account for substantial interest withheld by the CBP, the statement read.

“Louisiana crawfish processors have taken a beating from unfairly traded crawfish from China,” said Adam Johnson of Bayou Land Seafood in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. “We are fortunate to have a Senator, like Bill Cassidy, who is willing to stand up for the industry"

The anti-dumping legislation is backed by lawmakers in other states because of similar issues with China-imported honey, fresh garlic, and mushrooms.

"South Dakota is one of the top honey-producing states in the country," Thune said. "The unfair practice of circumventing U.S. trade laws, which jeopardizes honey producers' financial security, should be met with strict enforcement and increased protections. South Dakota honey producers deserve a level-playing field. This bipartisan legislation helps ensure fair treatment for affected domestic producers and strengthens their ability to compete globally."

"Montana's farmers grow the best products in the world and shouldn't be penalized for following the rules," Tester said. "China's continued violation of U.S. import laws has hurt producers at home, making it harder to compete in emerging markets, and America's farmers need to be made whole. This bipartisan bill will give domestic producers the resources they need to compete and will help ensure we maintain our competitive edge over China for years to come."

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Wyoming News
Wyoming News

1K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

365K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
POLITICO

The entire Senate GOP conference -- except for Rand Paul -- is vowing to oppose the revived Iran nuclear deal that the Biden administration is pushing for.

Senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran. What happened? Officials have warned Congress that Iran is just weeks away from producing enough material for a nuclear weapon, and many Democrats have said the only way to blunt Iran’s progress is to resurrect the 2015-era deal. But senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran — a top priority of President Joe Biden -- and now 49 Senate Republicans are backing that up with a written warning.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Iowa, LA
State
Montana State
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popular Science

Everything to know about Switchblades, the attack drones the US is giving Ukraine

Last week, on Wednesday, March 16, President Joe Biden announced that the United States would send $800 million worth of military assistance to Ukraine to aid the country as it fights a defensive war against Russia’s invading military. Among the anti-tank, anti-aircraft, and anti-personnel weapons included in the aid package was a line entry for “100 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems.” Later that day, those systems were confirmed to be Switchblade drones, a kind of piloted missile that can also be a scout.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
John Thune
Person
Chuck Grassley
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Psaki declares war on Republicans accusing Biden of being 'timid' towards Putin by trying to shame the 31 GOP Senators who voted against sending $13.6 billion aid to Ukraine in 'bloated' $1.5 trillion spending bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki castigated Republicans who call on President Biden to step up his support for Ukraine but voted against his budget that included $13.6 billion in aid. 'No more timidity and half measures. It's time to send Ukraine the weapons they needed to end this invasion,'...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
buzzfeednews.com

Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.

If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Customs#Trade Facilitation#Sen#Chinese#D Mont#Cbp#American#Crawfish
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

US Senate approves $52B chips bill in bid to reach compromise

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate on Monday again approved a bill to provide $52 billion in U.S. subsidies for semiconductor chips manufacturing in a bid to reach a compromise after months of discussions. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. INTC INTEL CORP. 51.13 -0.30 -0.58%. GM.N n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy