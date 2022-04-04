ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Men’s Basketball: Basketball Club Team seeks funding for upcoming tournament

By ANDY CRAIG Staff Reporter
Purdue’s Basketball Club Team won the Midwest Regional tournament. Screenshot

The Purdue men’s basketball club team has qualified for two national tournaments, following a regional championship win on Sunday, but members say they can’t go to either if they don’t raise enough money.

The club team estimated it will need around $2,000 to cover the cost of travel and began fundraising this spring with a Chipotle night last week, from which they received $135.

Additionally, the team created a crowdfunding page and is just over halfway to its goal of $2,000, which is what members estimate is needed to offset the cost of the additional travel.

The club team is 8-0 in conference play this year, defeating the likes of Indiana, Bellarmine, Vanderbilt and IUPUI twice each this year, earning itself a No. 2 national ranking from the National Club Basketball Association, the largest organization of college club basketball teams in the country.

The Córdova Recreational Sports Center, which the club team is affiliated with, requires teams to follow certain guidelines to receive funding from the school for expenses they incur throughout the year. Historically, though, the team hasn’t followed those guidelines, club president Zack Hodgin said.

“You have to be in good standing with the Co-Rec for two years,” said senior in the College of Health and Human Science, “and our former president two or three years ago just kind of skipped over those (requirements).”

Hodgin and his teammates have made efforts to get their club back in good standing over the past 2 years by fulfilling required community service and transparent communication with the Co-Rec about practice and game schedules.

However, funding from the Co-Rec won’t take effect until next year, and how much money the team will receive is determined by a multitude of factors.

“Those factors,” said Abigail Vorhies, coordinator of club sports for RecWell, “are how much community service they do, how much (independent) fundraising they do, how much they travel and compete, how regularly they interact with other clubs or just something that brings positive notoriety to the club.”

Vorhies said these amounts are regulated and standardized for each of the 31 recognized club teams, but said she didn’t want to share details of any figures.

In the past, the club has supplemented its member fees by working the concession stands at Purdue Athletics events. But Hodgin said this year they’ve faced some difficulties getting crews together to work.

“We’ve also had tournaments that usually end up being on (the same day as) home games,” Hodgin said, “we were in Ohio (for a tournament) and we missed the Michigan State football game.”

He also gave reasons why the club couldn’t attend men’s and women’s basketball games, citing one email that caused confusion. It appeared that there were no more available work opportunities available for men’s games for the rest of the season when they sought availabilities in mid-January.

“There are plenty of opportunities for these kids to earn money through working concession stands,” said former Levy Restaurants Concession Manager for Purdue Shea Zurfas. “Now that all depends on their schedules, but they say whether they can work or not. And if they don’t work, then we find other ways to get it filled.”

Hodgin cited a number of issues when it came to working women’s basketball games, including less funds available and scheduling conflicts.

“We’ve worked at women’s basketball games in the past, but obviously what we earn is based on how much money the stand makes,” Hodgin said. “Working a men’s basketball game, there’s just more people there to buy food, so that one makes (us) more money.”

Still, the team tried working the women’s basketball games.

“We were gonna work a women’s (basketball) game,” Hodgin said, “then (there was a) snowstorm so they moved the women’s game from Thursday to Friday — and we had to leave that Friday.”

Another club basketball organization, which Purdue is not a direct affiliate of, is the National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association. NIRSA hosts invite-only tournaments throughout the year ,and winning one of these would land that team a spot in the NIRSA National Championship in April, which the team has already qualified for.

The NCBBA consists of 16 conferences and hosts a series of regional tournaments at the end of the year. Winning one of these regionals is a team’s ticket to the NCBBA national tournament, which Purdue hopes to find itself in this year but it’ll have to face some of the league’s tougher opponents to get there.

Purdue’s regional includes Notre Dame’s club team, who is also undefeated in its conference as well (10-0). Purdue and Notre Dame’s clubs have met twice this season and split 1-1.

“The way the bracket is looking,’’ Hodgin said, “we would see them in the championship of the regional this weekend, if we get there.”

That prediction eventually became reality when Purdue’s club team beat Notre Dame’s 78-70 in the NCBBA Regional Championship Sunday afternoon. The team’s most recent victory landed it in the NCBBA National Tournament in Erie, Pennsylvania on April. 23.

Because of the sizable amount of travel required and unforeseen expenses, the team is asking for cash donations. Purdue fans can donate at their crowding page here.

