Bemidji, MN

Bemidji State 4

bsubeavers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChet Anderson , Bemidji, Minn. Umpires: HP-Roger...

www.bsubeavers.com

Brainerd Dispatch

Bemidji State to offer first equity certificate in Minnesota State system of colleges

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University is now home to the first equity certificate program within the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities. On track to launch this fall, the certificate includes three main components: an introductory equity course, three core courses and a capstone experience with community-based opportunities.
BEMIDJI, MN
FOX 21 Online

Dixon Twirls Gem as UMD Softball Sweeps Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Sophomore pitcher Lauren Dixon allowed just one hit and one walk in six innings of work while striking out 15 batters as the UMD softball team defeated Northern State 8-0 in Game 1 of their doubleheader series. In Game 2, the Bulldogs would combine to score...
ABERDEEN, SD
Bemidji, MN
KX News

Baseball: Mandan starts season with home win

On a day full of cancellations just one game remained on the WDA baseball schedule Tuesday. Mandan hosted Bismarck in a cross-river rivalry. Scores:Mandan (12), Bismarck (2)Mandan (10), Bismarck (0)Williston (4), Minot (3)
MANDAN, ND
WDIO-TV

UMD sophomore Connor Kelley reportedly enters transfer portal

For the fourth time this offseason a University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. According to the Duluth News Tribune Connor Kelley is the latest Bulldog to do so, leaving the blue line shorthanded. A sophomore defenseman, Kelley played in 39 games...
DULUTH, MN
GazetteXtra

Sun Prairie runs past Craig in Big Eight track and field

SUN PRAIRIE The Janesville Craig girls track and field team held its first Big Eight Conference dual meet since 2019 on Tuesday. Jessa Alderman won shot put and discus for the Cougars, but it was not enough in a 73-36 loss to Sun Prairie. Rylee Coleman won the 1,600-meter run. The 800 and 1,600 relay...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Leader-Telegram

Weekend wrap-up: Endreas powers UW-Stout's sweep of UW-Eau Claire

A huge weekend from Jacoby Endreas powered the UW-Stout baseball team’s sweep of UW-Eau Claire in River Falls. The Blue Devils took all four games against the Blugolds, thanks in large part to Endreas’ hot bat. The junior went 8 for 15 with three home runs — including two grand slams — and 14 RBIs. Stout won 11-6 and 16-3 on Saturday and 3-0 and 11-10 on Sunday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

