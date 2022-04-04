Bemidji State 4

A huge weekend from Jacoby Endreas powered the UW-Stout baseball team’s sweep of UW-Eau Claire in River Falls. The Blue Devils took all four games against the Blugolds, thanks in large part to Endreas’ hot bat. The junior went 8 for 15 with three home runs — including two grand slams — and 14 RBIs. Stout won 11-6 and 16-3 on Saturday and 3-0 and 11-10 on Sunday.

