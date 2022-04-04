Bemidji State 4

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University is now home to the first equity certificate program within the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities. On track to launch this fall, the certificate includes three main components: an introductory equity course, three core courses and a capstone experience with community-based opportunities.
BEMIDJI – Effective July 1, 2022, John Hoffman will serve as the next president for Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College . The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State System of Colleges and Universities confirmed Hoffman’s appointment during a March 16 meeting. “Dr. Hoffman is an...
ABERDEEN, S.D. – Sophomore pitcher Lauren Dixon allowed just one hit and one walk in six innings of work while striking out 15 batters as the UMD softball team defeated Northern State 8-0 in Game 1 of their doubleheader series. In Game 2, the Bulldogs would combine to score...
ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
On a day delayed mostly due to rain, the Northern Sun teams of North Dakota were able to get their scheduled doubleheaders in. Scores:Minot State 11, Augustana 3Minot State 4, Augustana 3UMary 6, Concordia-St. Paul 9UMary 11, Concordia-St. Paul 6
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Junior forward Ryan Sandelin leads the Minnesota State Mavericks offense with 21 goals this season. Sandelin caught up with KEYC’s Mary Rominger prior to departing to Boston for the team’s Final Four matchup. Mary Rominger: “In last year’s go around, you had your...
On a day full of cancellations just one game remained on the WDA baseball schedule Tuesday. Mandan hosted Bismarck in a cross-river rivalry. Scores:Mandan (12), Bismarck (2)Mandan (10), Bismarck (0)Williston (4), Minot (3)
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women's basketball team hasn't tipped off in over three weeks, however the accolades are still rolling in for senior Brooke Olson. On Monday the forward was named to the World Exposure Reports (WER) All-American Second Team for the 2021-2022 season. This marks the second...
For the fourth time this offseason a University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. According to the Duluth News Tribune Connor Kelley is the latest Bulldog to do so, leaving the blue line shorthanded. A sophomore defenseman, Kelley played in 39 games...
SUN PRAIRIE
The Janesville Craig girls track and field team held its first Big Eight Conference dual meet since 2019 on Tuesday.
Jessa Alderman won shot put and discus for the Cougars, but it was not enough in a 73-36 loss to Sun Prairie.
Rylee Coleman won the 1,600-meter run. The 800 and 1,600 relay...
A huge weekend from Jacoby Endreas powered the UW-Stout baseball team’s sweep of UW-Eau Claire in River Falls. The Blue Devils took all four games against the Blugolds, thanks in large part to Endreas’ hot bat. The junior went 8 for 15 with three home runs — including two grand slams — and 14 RBIs. Stout won 11-6 and 16-3 on Saturday and 3-0 and 11-10 on Sunday.
