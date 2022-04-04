ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Art meets science at OIT and weighs 11 Tons

By Jerry Howard
KDRV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Art meets science at Oregon Institute for Technology (OIT), where it's also meeting guests at Cornett Hall. Oregon Arts Commission (OAC) announced today a 22,000-pound steel sculpture is sitting outside OIT's Cornett Hall, titled "Fibonacci’s Arc." It says the sculpture's inspiration is the spiraling arc of a...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 1

Related
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
The Oak Ridger

ORION meeting Monday on 'Science of the James Webb Telescope'

The next ORION meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21. The title of the talk will be “The Science of the James Webb Telescope.”. The talk will be given by J. Michael Sewell. The talk is open to the public. It will be a hybrid meeting (in-person plus Zoom). The talk will take place at the City Room of the McNalley-Coffey Building at Roane State Community College's Oak Ridge Campus on Briarcliff Ave. Or you can watch it via Zoom, following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88528735960?pwd=KzY4bnBHcjlhTzg3L3pOcjY0TFovUT09; or use the following information, Meeting ID: 885 2873 5960 and Passcode: 716689.
OAK RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Science#Sculpture#Oregon Arts Commission#Oac#Oit#Seattle#Civil Engineering#Oregon Tech
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces grants to support visual and performing arts, humanities, science, cultural organizations

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Wednesday announced that applications are now open for Fiscal Year 2023 Project Grants to support not-for-profit organizations that offer visual and performing arts, science and humanities programs. Organizations both in and near Baltimore County may apply for grants to support events and programs that take place in Baltimore County. Grant awards can vary … Continue reading "Olszewski announces grants to support visual and performing arts, humanities, science, cultural organizations" The post Olszewski announces grants to support visual and performing arts, humanities, science, cultural organizations appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Phys.org

From museum to laptop: A visual leaf library is a new tool for identifying plants

Fossil plants reveal the evolution of green life on Earth, but the most abundant samples that are found—fossil leaves—are also the most challenging to identify. A large, open-access visual leaf library developed by a Penn State-led team provides a new resource to help scientists recognize and classify these leaves.
SCIENCE
KDRV

Lithia Loft wedding

Lithia Loft in Ashland gave a wedding to a deserving couple. food, music, photos, and more were all given to the happy couple.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Lithia Leader a 2022 Oregon History Maker Honoree

Portland, OR -- Visionary Business Leader and Philanthropist. That's the way Oregon Historical Society (OHS) is describing Sid DeBoer of Ashland as one of its 2022 Oregon History Maker honorees. The select honor is only going to three individual Oregonians this year. OHS says that "growing up in a large...
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Annual Ashland Independent Film Festival has returned

Ashland, Ore - The annual Ashland Independent Film Festival begins today. From April 1st through the 10th, documentary features, narrative features, and short films will be shown through a virtual platform. The AIFF will be screening the highest quality independent films. With more than 65 hand-selected feature films the festival...
ASHLAND, OR
The Tuscaloosa News

Black Warrior Film Festival showcases work by young filmmakers

At 11, Steven Allan Spielberg shot his debut flick, "The Last Train Wreck," clashing toy Lionel cars together. George Orson Welles was 17 in 1933 when he filmed his staged production of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night." In 1959, Martin Charles Scorsese was all of 17 while shooting his short film "Vesuvius VI," a Roman epic inspired by the TV detective show "77 Sunset Strip." ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Salon

Academia is dark and full of terrors in “Master”

When I was a sophomore in college, my professor handed me a novel, written by a woman who had taught briefly at the college I was attending. She had moved on to teach elsewhere, common in the academic life, but the novel, according to my professor, fictionalized the campus and particularly the English department. It was a horror novel, with a murder, and I would recognize some of the suspects.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
quickanddirtytips.com

Audio Excerpt of Four Treasures of the Sky

A propulsive and dazzling debut novel set against the backdrop of the Chinese Exclusion Act, about a Chinese girl fighting to claim her place in the 1880s American West. Daiyu never wanted to be like the tragic heroine for whom she was named, revered for her beauty and cursed with heartbreak. But when she is kidnapped and forced across an ocean from China to America, Daiyu must relinquish the home and future she imagined for herself. Over the years that follow, she is forced to keep reinventing herself to survive. From a calligraphy school, to a San Francisco brothel, to a shop tucked into the Idaho mountains, we follow Daiyu on a desperate quest to outrun the tragedy that chases her. As anti-Chinese sentiment sweeps across the country in a wave of unimaginable violence, Daiyu must draw on each of the selves she has been—including the ones she most wants to leave behind—in order to finally claim her own name and story.\
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy