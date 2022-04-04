ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Sen. Bill Cassidy says he will oppose Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to Supreme Court

By The Advocate Capitol Bureau
westcentralsbest.com
 1 day ago

Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said Monday that he’d be voting against the confirmation of U.S. District of Columbia Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Columbia, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX8 News

Tillis to vote ‘no’ on Jackson for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that he would vote against the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Tillis, a Republican in his second term in the Senate, said in a statement released by his office that he thinks Jackson, the first […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cassidy
Lake Oswego Review

Both Oregon senators will vote for Supreme Court nominee

Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announce stands after meeting with Ketanji Brown Jackson; full Senate vote planned soon.Oregon's two U.S. senators, both Democrats, say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley issued statements after each met with Jackson. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on her nomination Monday, April 4, and the full Senate is expected to schedule a vote before it breaks for the Easter congressional recess. President Joe Biden nominated Jackson, now a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of...
OREGON STATE
NBCMontana

Daines to vote no on Judge Jackson's nomination

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines says he will vote no on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, saying the White House canceled his scheduled meeting with the nominee. --- Daines' office sent the following statement:. U.S. Senator Daines issued the following statement after...
MISSOULA, MT
The Independent

Trey Gowdy delivers 10-minute rant about Madison Cawthorn telling him to name names or stop making things up

Trey Gowdy has hit out at Madison Cawthorn dedicating 10 minutes of his Sunday night Fox News show to excoriating the congressman for his allegations about cocaine use and invitations to orgies amongst Republican lawmakers.The former South Carolina representative is the latest to express his anger at the current North Carolina lawmaker over the allegations, demanding that he name names.Mr Cawthorn made the allegations in a recent interview without saying who in the party he was referring to and caused a storm amongst members.He has since been rebuked by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Gowdy said that Mr Cawthorn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#The U S Supreme Court#Republican
buzzfeednews.com

Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.

If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Senate advances controversial Fed nominee on party-line vote

The Senate on Tuesday agreed to consider the nomination of Lisa Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in the evenly-divided Senate to approve Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's powerful board in its 108-year history. All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor, while all Republicans, except for Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana, voted against her nomination. Kennedy did not vote. Tuesday's vote was necessary because the Senate Banking Committee deadlocked on her nomination, 12-12....
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy