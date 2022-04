The Bethel City Council will consider a range of items during its March 22 meeting. The council will consider an ordinance to change the laws regarding all terrain vehicles, or ATVs, in Bethel. It would reduce the ATV speed limit to 15 miles per hour on all roadways. It would also ban ATVs from Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway and Akakeek Street. Akakeek Street goes through Bethel’s Housing Subdivision and connects Ridgecrest Drive to Ptarmigan Street.

14 DAYS AGO