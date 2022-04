Johannesburg — A South African college student was sentenced to prison this week for going on a months-long spending spree with almost a million dollars of student aid dumped into her bank account due to a clerical error. With her hands folded defiantly in court, former second year accounting student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stealing the funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

AFRICA ・ 6 DAYS AGO