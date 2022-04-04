ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller Lite Beer Drops Are Here, But What Are They?

By Colette Bennett
 1 day ago
Whether you go to your favorite bar or a local eatery that also happens to serve a good brew, when you order a beer, it should taste good from the first sip.

The head should be foamy and fresh, if your server knows how to execute a good pour. Depending on your style of choice, you should be savoring the bitter sting of hops, the refreshing citrus notes of a hefeweizen, or perhaps the rich chocolate notes of a nice stout.

But with the rising interest in healthier beer options, from low carb to non-alcoholic options, beer tastes, well, a bit different than it might have before these options existed.

You have to make a few concessions if you want to watch your waistline when it comes to your drinking, of course. But one legacy beer company has an idea about how to be mindful about such things without totally sacrificing the flavor beer drinkers love most.

Okay, But What is a Beer Drop?

Not to be confused with the debut of a hot, new craft beer made by enterprising local brewers, a Beer Drop is apparently a brand new thing Molson Coors' (TAP) - Get Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B Report PR team has invented to convince you that it's something that you need.

And perhaps we do, we can't say much without tasting the product first. Which, by the way, is a Miller Lite-branded "liquid enhancer" that comes in a little bottle and is intended to "grace other light beers with the irreplaceable taste of a fine pilsner."

So in short, if your beer is far from tasty, you would just whip out your little Beer Drops bottle (which is in your pocket, of course) and enhance its flavor.

This handy accessory launches on April 6 at 9 am EST and will cost $4.07 via the Miller Life website. However, the Beer Drops are a limited edition item, so once they're gone, they're gone.

Along with the release of the Beer Drops, Miller Lite also made a few new ads to drive the point home that its beer has been an excellent option for those seeking a low-calorie beer for a long time.

While it might be a bit dramatic — who wastes a good beer by pouring it on their own face? — we're picking up what it is putting down.

Why Molson Coors' Strategy is a Clever One

Seeing this product makes you think "What's a Beer Drop?"

Even if you don't actually buy the product, it got your attention and made you curious, which is exactly what brands want most: Your attention.

While the focus is clearly on that more than the actual launch of a new product, this is a strong marketing move for Miller Lite, which also makes a tongue-in-cheek comment on diet beer by releasing the product in the first place.

It has a point in doing so, because alternative beers are definitely still working on it when it comes to nailing things in the taste department.

And unlike Heineken's (HEINY) - Get HEINEKEN N.V. Report virtual beer outing, it's something you can actually taste, which is way more appealing than the idea of an alcoholic NFT could ever be.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
