ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCGR2_0ez3wVgz00

Click here to read the full article.

There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding.

With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes.

The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has.

“Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs,” Nike said in a statement that was emailed to FN.

Woods is back on the Masters course practicing a year after being hospitalized following a serious car accident. On Feb. 23, 2021, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a single vehicle “roll-over traffic collision” at 7:12 a.m. PT on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, and identified Woods as the driver and sole occupant. At the time, officials stated Woods was “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics.”

In November 2021, Woods admitted via news conference at the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas that amputation of his right leg “was on the table.”

Although Woods is back practicing, he stated via Twitter on Sunday that competing “will be a game-time decision.”

The 2022 Masters at Augusta National — which is the 25th anniversary of Woods’ first-ever win at the event — is scheduled to take place from April 7-10.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Woods Delivers Emotional Speech in Red Minidress and Butterfly Heels at World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. Sam Alexis Woods, daughter of golfing legend Tiger Woods, floats like a butterfly in her latest look. On Wednesday, the World Gold Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in Ponte Verda Beach, Fla., where the 14-year-old helped honor her father as one of the inductees. The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding achievement in the sport and included new members Susie Maxwell Berning, Tim Finchem and Marion Hollins. Emotions were running high for Sam and Tiger during the presentation, where she gave an emotional speech that brought tears to her father’s eyes. From referencing...
GOLF
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Restocked the Air Jordan 14 ‘Winterized’ — Here’s How to Get a Pair

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand re-released the Air Jordan 14 “Winterized” yesterday and unlike previous restocks, sizes of the shoe are still available for retail. The Air Jordan 14 “Winterized” debuted in October 2021 and unlike the silhouette’s basketball counterpart, this style was created to handle the harsh winter conditions. The shoe features a premium nubuck upper in brown and is coupled with dark brown accents on the tongue, the shield logo on the lateral side,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Resale for the Air Jordan 5 ‘Moonlight’ Is Close to Retail Price

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand restocked the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” yesterday, and as expected, sizes for the shoe sold out instantly. For sneaker fans who are still searching for the shoe, they can still buy a pair now in the secondary market. On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price for the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” at the time of publication is $222 for a men’s size 8 and prices for the shoe go as...
APPAREL
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For Masters Week

Golf enthusiast Paige Spiranac is eagerly awaiting the start of the Masters at Augusta later this week. The Masters is without a doubt the best golf tournament in the sport. It’s a picturesque setting and always brings out the best in the world’s top competitors. There’s a new...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods posts OFFICIAL UPDATE on decision to play at The Masters

Tiger Woods has posted an official update on his social media channels ahead of his decision to play at The Masters. Woods has informed his fans that he will travel to Augusta National today to continue his preparation for the event he sensationally won in 2019. "I will be heading...
GOLF
WSAV News 3

Masters notebook: Tiger’s presence, shoes cause a ruckus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is wearing Nike apparel this week, as always. Except the shoes. Such is the power of Woods: Not only is his mere presence at Augusta National this week a huge story — whether he decides to play in the Masters — but he’s also created a huge side story […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: Jordan Spieth earns a staggering amount of money per shot at Augusta National

Some things go without saying. Jordan Spieth being really, really good at Augusta National is one of those things. That said, it's still impressive to see just how good Spieth has been in the Masters when it's broken down by earnings. The folks over at Pickswise, a site that gives out free picks and betting insights, had a look at which players have made the most at the iconic venue since 2012, even breaking it down by shot-to-earnings ratio.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Tiger Woods makes surprising Masters gear change after 26 years

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Tiger Woods remains a “game-time decision” for the Masters, but that didn’t stop the 15-time major winner from making headlines on Sunday for something few saw coming — his choice in footwear.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Hardaway
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Tiger Woods
purewow.com

Simone Biles Rocks a Backless Rainbow Dress for Her 25th Birthday

Simone Biles is celebrating the big two-five in style. Yesterday, the four-time Olympic gold medalist and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, were on a romantic getaway to Turks and Caicos to ring in the day. Biles posted an array of photos from their trip, including her birthday outfit. For the...
NFL
Reuters

Bryson DeChambeau: Phil Mickelson has ‘gone dark,’ no contact

Bryson DeChambeau was asked Monday at Augusta National Golf Club if he had been in touch with Phil Mickelson since fallout from comments he made about a potential league to rival the PGA Tour. "I've tried to reach out, but he's gone dark," DeChambeau said. "There's no contact." Mickelson is...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods Masters tee time and group, revealed

The Masters is back on Thursday as the world’s top golfers will look to take home the coveted green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club. The main draw from the event will be Tiger Woods, who is making his return to The PGA Tour after a lengthy absence following injuries sustained in a serious car accident. The Masters revealed tee times and pairings for Thursday, and Tiger Woods has been placed in Group 14.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoes#Nike Air#Fn#Rolling Hills Estates
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
FOXBusiness

Tiger Woods explains shoe choice despite Nike endorsement deal

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he intends on playing at the Masters this week and will go through another practice round just to make sure he’ll be up to the task. Before Woods addressed the media at Augusta National, his attire during the practice rounds was making a lot of noise. Woods has a deal with Nike to use their equipment but has chosen to wear FootJoy shoes instead.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods SPOTTED on official Masters scoreboard at Augusta National

Tiger Woods' name appeared on one of the giant official scoreboards at Augusta National, strongly suggesting that he will participate in The Masters. According to @TWLegion on Twitter, Woods was spotted on one of the iconic white scoreboards by a fan who attended the Augusta National Women's Amateur in the week.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Twitter
People

What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
AUGUSTA, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Says Michael Jordan Was Better Than Everyone During His Era: “I Know In My Time He Was Better Than All Of Us.”

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. Jordan is often credited with revolutionizing the league, not just with his play, but with the way he was able to bring in so many new eyeballs to the NBA and the sport of basketball as a whole. While it took Jordan some time before he became a champion, one NBA legend realized that he was better than everyone early on.
NBA
Footwear News

Fabolous on Regretting Throwing Nike Air Yeezys Away, His Travel Shoes and What He Hits the Stage In

Click here to read the full article. At the start of the month, style-savvy rap superstar Fabolous, often the subject of interviews, was playing the role of interviewer in a one-on-one conversation with Concepts founder and CEO Tarek Hassan. With the retailer turning 25, the two discussed its staying power and what the company is focused on to define its future. However, following the conversation, Fabolous — a noted sneaker connoisseur — revealed details about his footwear collection. Below are excerpts from the conversation with FN, edited for clarity. THE SHOES I DREAM ABOUT: “The Air Yeezy. I had all three colorways and I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Masters: What Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson are wearing

Page 1 of 21 — The 2022 Masters is back as the first men's major of the year, and that means traditional tournament colors are dominating at Augusta National. There's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris will be wearing as they chase the green jacket.
AUGUSTA, GA
Footwear News

Footwear News

107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy