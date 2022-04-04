ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Ducks, Kings to Host Freeway Face-Off Beach Cleanup on Tuesday

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDucks and Kings organizations team up with 12-year old environmentalist Ryan Hickman to keep Southern California coastline clean. In support of NHL Green, the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings staff members and fans will come together off the ice on Tuesday, April 5 from 1 - 3 p.m. for a...

www.nhl.com

NHL

