Mainers Share Their First Live Concert Experiences

Drake is preparing “something really special” for his fans in New York and Toronto. The OVO head graced the Sirius XM airwaves as he made the initial announcement on Sound 42 over the weekend, teasing that he will have more information soon. “What’s up this is Drake, coming to you live at Sound 42, Sirius XM,” The Boy began. “I’m excited to let all my people know that we’re working on something really special for you guys — I’m putting together two shows, one in New York and a few in Toronto, and they’re gonna be something different, something I’ve never done before. Gonna be a highly interactive experience.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO