Tucked away in London’s Tottenham Hale neighborhood might be the city’s chicest hotel yet: the Gessner. But the 13 floors boast more than guest rooms—you can rent (fully furnished) apartments and get the same five-star treatment, just for months instead of days. London- and Los Angeles–based Fettle Design Co. (the minds behind the Hoxton and Marylebone hotels) has stretched its comfort zone with this project. Here, cofounder Andy Goodwin sheds some light on how he and his partner were able to balance staycation and vacation.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 15 DAYS AGO