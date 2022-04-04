ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

VFEE Grant Brings Books To Life

By Virginia Citrano
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time, if Verona teachers were reading a book to kindergarteners about a snoring bear and a burping rabbit, they’d have to add the sound effects themselves. Now, thanks to a grant from the Verona Foundation for Educational Excellence (VFEE), a smartphone app will add those sound effects—and a...

9NEWS

Teacher believes Bringing Music to Life can be an 'equalizer'

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Danna Orocsco, a freshman at Jefferson Junior/Senior High School in Edgewater, knows what it's like to try to learn music with few resources. "I'm from Colombia," Danna said. "I was born and raised there, and we only learn about music theory because there's really not enough money to provide everybody with an instrument."
EDGEWATER, CO
KIII 3News

Taft library tables bring literature to life

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday, the Taft Public Library held its 11th annual 'Inspired by Books' table decorating contest!. We were able to check out the colorful decorations and creative theming that each table showed off. And all of them were modeled after particular books!. The event is hosted...
TAFT, TX
Bristol Press

Terryville High School bringing Oz to life

PLYMOUTH – Excitement is high among students at Terryville High School as the drama club prepares for its production of “The Wizard of Oz.”. The drama club’s performance will be held April 8 at 6:30 p.m. and April 9 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Borkowski Family Auditorium at Terryville High School. Concessions, flowers and other “swag” will be available for purchase at each show.
PLYMOUTH, CT
WTHI

Grant helps kids earn books through bingo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo county education fund is providing schools with mini-grants. Ben Franklin Elementary is the latest school to receive one. They now have a Bingo for Books program. This program helps promote literacy. Instead of playing bingo with numbers students and their family use words. And when they get a ticket they'll get a book. Teachers said this gives students a chance to have a more hands-on learning experience.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Roger Guenvuer Smith’s ‘Otto Frank’ explores human capacity for evil

If his solo show “Otto Frank” were courtroom testimony, Roger Guenvuer Smith’s hypnotic voice and grave demeanor would command a jury’s attention. Seated at a wooden desk and leaning into a microphone at the Magic Theatre in San Francisco, where the Campo Santo production opened on Saturday, March 12, the Berkeley-born actor does indeed invoke the solemnity of a trial. In a structure that both focuses and blunts the evening’s dramatic impact, the creator/performer is witness and prosecutor, defendant and judge.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Guardian

Painting credited to Rembrandt pupil confirmed as work of Dutch master himself

A landscape painting considered to have been the work of a Rembrandt pupil has been confirmed as having been executed by the Dutch master himself. In what has been described as a coup for curators at Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, which owns the painting, Landscape with Arched Bridge is now considered a direct work of the 17th-century painter, Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn. For decades it had been attributed to one of his pupils, Govert Flinck.
VISUAL ART
InsideHook

Airbnb’s Co-Founder Funded a Nonprofit Dedicated to Charles and Ray Eames

Decades after their heyday, people are still talking about — and being inspired by — the work and philosophy of Charles and Ray Eames. A 2020 article in The New York Times highlighted “their chairs, their dozens of experimental movies, or their famous house on the Pacific Ocean” as key elements of their collaborative work. But the full scope of their work remains vast, the subject of museum shows and biographical analyses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Ishmael Reed among winners of Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

Author, playwright and longtime champion of multiculturalism Ishmael Reed is receiving a lifetime achievement award for his contributions to literature. Reed is among this year's winners of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award, given for work that “confronts racism and explores diversity," the Cleveland Foundation announced Tuesday. Percival Everett's novel “The Trees” won for fiction and Donika Kelly's “The Renunciations” was cited for poetry. Prizes for nonfiction were given to George Makari's “Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia” and Tiya Miles' “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake.”“This year, we honor a satiric novel about lynching disguised as a detective story, a poetry collection that remakes the meanings of childhood abuse, an innovative look at the idea of xenophobia, and a story of recovered history based on an embroidered sack," jury chair Henry Louis Gates Jr. said in a statement. "All is capped by the lifetime achievement of Ishmael Reed, a genre-bending and genre-transcending colossus of literature.”Philanthropist Edith Anisfield Wolf founded the prize in 1935. Previous winners include the Rev. Martin Luther KIng Jr., Toni Morrison and Nadine Gordimer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

Artist Dan-ah Kim on Picture Books and Graphic Designs for The Gilded Age

This week, host Karen Han talks to artist and designer Dan-ah Kim, whose work includes the picture book The Grandmasters Daughter and multiple graphic design projects for film and television. In the interview, Dan-ah discusses her traditional style of working and explains how she adapted her work to the picture book form. Then she talks about her graphic design work for the HBO series The Gilded Age.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ELLE DECOR

A Jewelry Designer Who Captures the History of the Universe With Gems

Left: Designer Ope Omojola. Right: Aura hoops in landscape jasper and glass. When jewelry designer Ope Omojola stares at stone, she sees the whole universe unfold. “You’re looking at millions of years of growth, development, and change,” she says. Octave Jewelry, the Brooklyn-based brand Omojola started in 2017, specializes in framing these moments in time in precious metals.
BROOKLYN, NY
