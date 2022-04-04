ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

One killed, 2 injured after exposure to unknown substance in South LA

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

One killed, 2 injured after exposure to unknown substance in South LA 00:25

One man was killed and two other men were injured after likely being exposed to fentanyl in South Los Angeles Monday morning.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were initially called to a possible overdose situation before 9 a.m. in the 200 block of West 115th Street.

According to the fire department, a 28-year-old man died at the scene. Two other men in their 30s were rushed to local hospitals. One was in serious condition and the other was in fair condition. No names were immediately released.

Officials believe the victims may have been exposed to fentanyl, the fire department said. A hazmat crew was also called to the scene.

The circumstances of the exposure remain unclear. Los Angeles police and the L.A. County coroner's office were also assisting in the investigation.

CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
