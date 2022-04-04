ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

$100K Powerball Ticket Sold in Somerset County

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA – One lucky Powerball Player won $100K on Saturday, April 2nd. The winning...

Shore News Network
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

