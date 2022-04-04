$100K Powerball Ticket Sold in Somerset County

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It was a big week for Maryland Lottery players in and around the Nottingham area. In all, 26 players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and the Maryland Lottery paid more than $29.4 million in prizes in the seven days ending March 13th. Officials say a winning $50,000 PICK 5 ticket was sold on … Continue reading "Winning $50,000 Pick 5 ticket sold on Belair Road, winning $35, 087 RACETRAX ticket sold on Pulaski Highway" The post Winning $50,000 Pick 5 ticket sold on Belair Road, winning $35, 087 RACETRAX ticket sold on Pulaski Highway appeared first on Nottingham MD.

NOTTINGHAM, MD ・ 22 DAYS AGO