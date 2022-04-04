2022 NFL draft: Perrion Winfrey scouting report

A disruptive force in the trenches, Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey backed up his solid film with impressive performances at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. Will that positive momentum shoot him up the board in the 2022 NFL draft?

Here is everything you need to know about Sooners’ interior defender:

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 290

Class: Senior

40 time: 4.89

Strengths

An explosive interior defender, Winfrey excels in bursting into the offensive line with excellent foot movement and hip thrust, slamming his hands into offensive lineman and shoving them backwards into the run gaps or pocket.

Winfrey possesses strong hands, slapping away chest blocks and smacking lineman in the chest. It leaves an impression on his blockers, and he is relentless in his use of his hands. You consistently see him outplay blockers on hand placement, and using his wide lower frame to aggressively press the pocket and disrupt the play, his motor is impressive for someone playing with that level of urgency every play.

While not played in the ideal position at Oklahoma to rack up tons of sacks, Winfrey had a career best 5.5 sacks and an impressive 11 tackles for loss, which impressively, is almost half his total tackles. He clearly has the potential to be a star at the 3-technique (inside on a 4-3 front) with a great ability for slaps and disruption at the next level.

Weaknesses

While his explosion is of note, there were a lot of times Winfrey’s explosion lacked behind because he was late off the snap, this caused him to be slow to attack lateral points in zone runs. He will need to work with a good coaching staff to improve his get off and allow his burst to really take over.

Another thing Winfrey will need to press on in the next level is more finesse counters inside, as violent hands and a quick burst will only get you so far. He will need to add to his pass rush tool box to be able to get to the quarterback more consistently.

Projection

Perrion Winfrey’s stand out performances in the pre-draft process certainly shot him up draft boards, as he will be seen as a starting interior defensive lineman with upside and high sack potential. Teams may be hesitant on him based on his college scheme and corresponding tape. Look for him to hear his name called the second day of the draft.