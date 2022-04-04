ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Scooped Four Victoria's Secret Angels For SKIMS & Said It's 'For Everybody'

By Cata Balzano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dhgeh_0ez3h2FM00

Kim Kardashian just hired four of the top supermodels from the last two decades, though critics are saying it's a bit of a stretch to use them in the new SKIMS "Fits Everybody" campaign.

Kardashian shared her first images of former Victoria's Secret models Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel and Heidi Klum posing in her SKIMS on Monday, and it was pure early-2000s nostalgia.

"Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice in their first-ever joint campaign. Wearing our signature Fits Everybody collection, it doesn't get more iconic than this," SKIMS and Kardashian wrote in a tweet.

Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice in their first ever joint campaign. Wearing our signature Fits Everybody collection, it doesn\u2019t get more iconic than this.\n\nhttp://skims.social/tw-fe\u00a0pic.twitter.com/SCEs9QYGj9

— SKIMS (@SKIMS) 1649080801

Kardashian also announced the campaign by posting a photo of herself in between the four supermodels.

"OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic," she said on her social media posts.

Many fans freaked out at the sight of the four Victoria's Secret legends together, but others suggested that using veteran supermodels is hardly a "fits everybody" type of approach.

"Because nothing says 'every body' like four supermodels," commented @AmyLynneBerger on Twitter.

Because nothing says "every body" like four supermodelshttps://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/1510998408206594050\u00a0\u2026

— Amy Lynne Berger (@Amy Lynne Berger) 1649086313

"Fits everyone? Aren't they supermodels?" said another user.

Others praised Kardashian for hitting them with the early 2000s nostalgia and bringing back several stars who are now over the age of 40.

"Woah. The famous VS Models for SKIMS. Nostalgia for the marketing win," said @TheSaltedQueen.

"This is what I like to call 'disruption.' Well done," said another Twitter user.

Many people who grew up watching the Victoria's Secret Angels on the runway are in the feels about the new campaign, and there is no denying that Kardashian is, too.

In an interview with WWD, Kardashian said the campaign is "a dream'" and described the models as "trailblazers."

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
Page Six

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skintight dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Kim Kardashian might not have been invited to the 2022 Oscars like sister Kourtney, but she certainly looked A-list at Vanity Fair’s star-studded afterparty. Kardashian, 41, turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train, built-in gloves and an open back, along with silver sunglasses that looked both futuristic and retro. She walked the red carpet solo, sans boyfriend Pete Davidson, and sparkled in enormous diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. “The Kardashians” star went for drama in a neon blue train. Getty Images Kardashian wore her long black locks in a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail that looked as tight...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Skims
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Alessandra Ambrosio
Person
Candice Swanepoel
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian's Skims Is Expanding Into Swimwear

Kim Kardashian's Skims has come a long way since its 2019 debut. In just a few short years, the solution-wear brand has partnered with luxury fashion house Fendi on a sold-out collection, outfitted Team USA for the Olympics, and amassed a loyal legion of cult followers, all while upping the ante of its already coveted designs with each new drop. It also has a 3.2 billion valuation, according to most recent reports. Next on the docket? A buildable system of minimal swimwear that the founder has been teasing on her Instagram for months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Instagram#Secret
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Powder Blue Shearling & Mini Skirt For Dinner At Giorgio Baldi

RiRi continues her pregnancy style streak with her latest look, sporting a blue shearling jacket and showing off her gams in a metallic mini skirt. Rihanna was a vision in blue on Tuesday night as she headed to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. The pregnant star continued to shine in her stylish maternity wear, this time actually covering her growing baby bump in a light blue hoodie with an airbrush imprint and “Dream” inscribed on the front. She covered the sweatshirt with a matching colored blue leather and shearling jacket that featured black piping. RiRi gave the look some sparkle by also wearing a shimmering metallic mini skirt and purple strappy heels with bejeweled embellishments around the ankles. The gorgeous Barbadian singer pulled her hair up to complete the look, also adding silver drop earrings to the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Gets Vibrant in Neon Blue Balenciaga Dress & Boots at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian arrived with a bang at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party last night in Los Angeles. The star-studded event hosted stars following the Academy Awards. The reality star arrived on the red carpet in a lengthy Balenciaga dress in a daring shade of blue. The dress was long-sleeved and featured a mock neckline. The long sleeves transitioned into a pair of gloves made of the same slick fabric as the dress. The bright blue number sported a long train that trailed behind her as she walked. Kardashian wore her hair slicked back into a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian On Taking Control of Her Image, Pulling Off Balenciaga, and Why North West Is Her Biggest Fashion Critic

You can’t put a label on Kim Kardashian. Since stepping into the spotlight with her game-changing reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, Kardashian has become a television fixture, shapewear entrepreneur, social media innovator, criminal justice activist, law student, designer muse, and mother. Set to share yet another side of herself when she unveils, The Kardashians, her Hulu documentary series on April 14th, the star intends to give her audience a cinema verite look at fashion, fame, and family.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Floor8

Blake Lively bares sculpted midriff in plunging peekaboo outfit as she leads the stars at Gem Awards in NYC

Blake Lively - who was recently announced as one of the hosts for the prestigious MET gala this year - turned up the heat as she led the stars attending the Gem Awards held at Cipriani 42nd St in New York this Friday evening. The 34-year-old movie star flashed the flesh at the glamorous affair, which as its name suggests is held to honor jewelers and watchmakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Heidi Klum's Teen Daughter Leni Klum Showcased Her Sporty Side in a New Fila Video

Click here to read the full article. Leni Klum is carving out her own path as a model in the fashion industry, and her latest ad looks like a throwback to mom Heidi Klum’s early days in her career. Leni is starring in the Italian brand Fila’s new campaign for Deichmann, the largest footwear retailer in Europe. She collaborated with the brand to design shoes that fit her style. Looking adorable in athleisure wear, the 17-year-old is seen running around Los Angeles in her Filas — from the sunny beach in Santa Monica to hitting a few balls on the tennis...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy