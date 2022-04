NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the name of the man they say shot and killed his wife at a North Miami Beach Jewish community center over the weekend. Carl Watts Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Shandell Harris. According to police, Watts had stabbed Harris on Saturday. She reported it to Miami police. Harris family she went to the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center on Sunday with her 12-year-old daughter and her mother for the girl’s swimming lessons. Watts arrived at the center and, according to police, offered Harris money to drop the charges...

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO