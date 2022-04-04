ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Clark County air advisory signal of frequency of wildfires

By Las Vegas Sun
Elko Daily Free Press
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Poor air quality warnings in the Las Vegas metro area are now more common as drought and wildfires in the West become more frequent. The Las Vegas Sun reports that the Clark County...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
knpr

Clark County issues first ever season-long smoke, ozone advisory

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a first ever season-long advisory for ground-level ozone pollution and wildfire smoke, in effect from April 1 through Sept. 30. The county has issued a season-long ozone advisory before, but this is the first year they are issuing the smoke advisory...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KHOU

Evacuations ordered in West Texas counties because of wildfires

TEXAS, USA — UPDATE (9:30 a.m. March 18): As of 5:15 a.m. Friday, the Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System reported its firefighters worked alongside local responding agencies overnight on several wildfires that ignited Thursday. Strong winds and critically dry grasses contributed to extreme...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
Clark County, NV
Government
State
California State
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
iheart.com

Clark County Sheriff Cuts Services

Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins announces the department will cut services, because of too few deputies. In a press release in July 2021, I expressed concern about the increasing trajectory of crime in Clark County and decreases in our staffing. We have reached a point where it has become critical in alleviating the strain placed on too few available deputies for the number of calls for service. Service cuts are required, particularly on lower-level issues. I have presented the Clark County Council options to help give immediate relief to our staffing shortages in all branches, in addition to long-term solutions. As of this date, the council has not implemented or enacted any of the suggested changes to help with this staffing crisis. We can no longer sustain the patrol calls for service workload with the current deputy sheriff staffing shortage.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Drought#Wildfire#Ozone#Ap#The Las Vegas Sun
WTVQ

Urgent adoptions needed at Clark County Animal Shelter

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Adoptions are urgently needed at the Clark County Animal Shelter. The shelter posted to social media Friday, saying a lot of new animals were brought in and the shelter is now full. According to the shelter, many of the animals won’t be available until after they can see a vet next week, and many dogs have been at the shelter for a significant amount of time with no interest.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
Elko Daily Free Press

Accused kidnapper in northern Nevada now faces murder charge

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada man who was jailed a week ago on a kidnapping charge is now accused of killing the 18-year-old woman whose body was found this week in a remote grave in northern Nevada’s high desert, sheriff’s detectives said Friday. Lyon County...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Sacramento

Wildfire Burning In Siskiyou County, Named ‘Gulch Fire’

SISKIYOU COUNTY (CBS13) — A second, larger wildfire is also burning in Siskiyou County, said Cal Fire Sku. The first fire burned near Hoy Road in Weed, California on Saturday and caused an evacuation warning. This fire is near Dorris Brownell Road and East Butte Valley Road, southeast of Dorris. The fire has been named the #GulchFire. The fire is over 113 acres and is currently 20% contained. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Nevada and southeast California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Springfield News Sun

For many Clark County businesses and organizations, masks are optional

Most organizations and businesses in Clark County are no longer requiring employees and customers to wear masks as the number of COVID-19 cases and transmission rate continues to lower. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its national mask guidance last month and is no longer urging those who...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
KAKE TV

Windy conditions cause wildfire in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A wildfire in Elk County is still burning out of control, eight hours after it started. Emergency crews say the windy and warm conditions fueled the fire, causing it to spread quickly across two counties. “We figured it’d be a tornado, if anything here in...
ELK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Tax relief available for Reno County wildfire victims

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - More relief is available to those impacted by the Cottonwood Complex Fire. According to Statute KSA 79-1613, the Reno County Commission may issue an abatement of all or partial property taxes on dwellings where damage occurred during a natural disaster and would exceed more than 50% of the market value.
RENO COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Clark and Southern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Clark and Southern Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibilities for brief periods of time.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
WBRE

NEPA counties on alert for threat of wildfires

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several counties in our area are on alert Tuesday for an enhanced threat of wildfires. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) urges Pennsylvanians to be mindful of woodland fire danger as seasonal wildfire risk increases. Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn states the greatest danger of wildfires in Pennsylvania occurs during the spring months […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Wildfires Rage on in Eastland County

Strong winds in the forecast created a risk for fires Thursday. A cluster of fires broke out in Eastland county. A spokesperson with Texas A&M Forest Service said at least four fires are raging in the area, and that cluster is now referred to as the “Eastland Complex.”. As...
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy